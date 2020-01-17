Little Leagues hosting registrations

With the new year comes the registration for the upcoming 2020 Madera National and Madera American Little League seasons.

Madera National Little League will begin baseball registration every Saturday until Feb. 1 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. (Jan. 18) and 3 p.m. (Jan. 25 and Feb. 1). They will also hold registration January 28 and Feb. 4 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. All registrations will be held at Town and Country Park on Field 1 except for the Jan. 11 and 18 date, which will be at Field 4.

Players and parents must bring a birth certificate and a school enrollment form, which is to be signed by a school administrator. The form can be found at the MNLL website: maderanational.com.

The cost is $140. The cost includes $60 worth of fundraising raffle tickets. There is also a $10 discount for additional siblings. The cost after Feb. 15 to register is $155.

Player assessments will be held Jan. 25 and Feb. 1 from 11:15 a.m. until 4 p.m. All players must be registered for assessment. For Rookie, AAA and Majors division, players must attend at least two assessments. Seven-year-olds are not required to try out.

Assessments will be held on Field 1 on Jan. 25 and Feb. 1 for ages 7-8 at 11:15 a.m.; 9-year-olds at 12:30 p.m.; 10-year-olds at 1:45 p.m. and 11-12-year-olds at 3 p.m.

On Jan. 28 and Feb. 4, assessments will be held at 6 p.m. for ages 8-10 and at 7:30 p.m. for ages 11-12.

The Madera National Little League softball sign-ups will also be accepting registration this month. On Jan. 18, they will be at Field 4 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; on Jan. 25, they will be at Field 1 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; on Feb. 1 at Field 7 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and on Feb. 5 at Field 7 from 5-7:30 p.m.

The cost for softball is $120. The fee also includes $40 in fundraising raffle tickets.

All players must attend at least one assessment for AAA and majors and assessments will be held at Field 7.

For the assessment on Feb. 1, ages 8-9 go from 12-1:15 p.m. and ages 10-12 try out from 1:45-3 p.m. For the Feb. 5 assessment, ages 8-9 try out at 6 p.m. and 10-12-year-olds try out at 7 p.m.

For more information, contact Rosemary Calderon at 871-5582.

Madera American Little League

The Madera American Little League will also be hosting registration until Feb. 1.

The leagu will hold sign-ups today from 10-2 p.m. at Town and Country Park.

There will also be a free clinic today from 12-2 p.m. at the Madera American Little League Field.

There will be registration on Jan. 25 and Feb. 1 beginning a 9 a.m. Registration on Jan. 28 and 29 will be at 4:30 p.m.

Tryouts will also be held on Jan. 25 and Feb. 1 for 7-8-year olds at 10 a.m.; 9-10-year-olds at 11:30 a.m. and 11-12-year-olds at 1 p.m.

Tryouts on Jan. 28 and 29 will be held for 7-8-year olds at 5 p.m.; 9-10-year-olds at 6 p.m. and 11-12-year-olds at 7 p.m.

Cost for the league is $100 per player and $80 for additional siblings. The price includes $20 in raffle tickets.

For information, contact president Scott Varela at 718-9140 or player agent Chris Molina at 706-8090.