Madera County Sheriff's Log: Nov. 12-17

The Madera County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents.

Nov. 12

8:34 a.m. — Deputy dispatched to the 49000 block of Canoga Drive in Oakhurst regarding a man walking into a home and taking property. Evidence was obtained and subject arrested.

9:46 p.m. — Deputy responded to the 42000 block of SR 49 in Ahwahnee regarding a man lying on the ground near the highway, yelling at vehicles passing by. Subject was arrested and booked into Madera County Department of Correction.

Nov. 16

4:13 p.m. — Deputy was dispatched to the 45000 block of Spring Trail in Coarsegold regarding a cold burglary. The reporting party reported documents and tools were stolen. A suspect was named and a report written. Case forwarded to the District Attorney’s Office for review.

7:19 p.m. — Deputy responded to the area of SR 49 and Road 621 for a 911 call. A male caller stated that family members were in danger and then disconnected the call. The subject was located walking in the road apparently under the influence of narcotics. He resisted being detained and a short struggle ensued. He was arrested and booked. Case sent to the District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.

12:15 p.m. — Deputy was dispatched to the 48000 block of River Park Road in Oakhurst for a report of a theft of a cell phone. The suspect refused to return the cell phone to the original owner. A report was written and forwarded over to the Madera District Attorney’s Office for filing of felony charges on the suspect.

11:55 p.m. — Deputy contacted a subject in the 40000 block of Highway 49 in Oakhurst regarding a subject was found to have a concealed dirk or dagger and drugs.

Nov. 17

2:13 p.m. — Deputy was dispatched to the 23000 block of Road 10 in Chowchilla regarding a domestic disturbance regarding a male suspect who assaulted his girlfriend and was attempting to break down a bathroom door to do further harm to the female. Subject was arrested and booked into the Madera County Department of Corrections with additional charges. Case was cleared by arrest. Case forwarded to Madera County District Attorney’s Office for filing of charges.