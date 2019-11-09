Wine Trail kicks off annual Holiday Spirit Weekend

The Madera Wine Trail will host its 17th annual Holiday Spirit Weekend on Nov. 9 and 10.

Visitors can travel to participating wineries and taste a wide variety of wines with a keepsake wine glass, enjoy live music, holiday gift shopping and indulge in gourmet food from local caterers and food trucks. Wine Trail Weekend is the perfect time for visitors to experience Madera’s rich wine heritage and unique family wineries. Whether you’re new to wine or a connoisseur, there is something for everyone on the Wine Trail.

Visit a region that has been making wine since the late 1800’s. Visitors can expect a local adventure with special activities beyond wine tasting, including winery tours, live music concerts all weekend, food, shopping for local handcrafted gifts, beautiful scenic views and relaxing outdoor patio lounging.

Plan to taste and take home award-winning wines. Participating wineries will have a large selection of excellent vintages to choose from, many with special pricing and holiday gift packages during the event.

Participaing wineries will include: Fasi Estate Winery, Ficklin Vineyards (by appointment only), Idle Hour Winery, Papagni Winery, San Joaquin Winery, Westbrook Wine Farm (by appointment only), Toca Madera Winery.

Tickets are $25 per ticket in advance and $30 the weekend of the event. Tickets are available online at www.maderawinetrail.com. A ticket includes a keepsake wine glass to use for tasting all weekend-long.

To enhance the wine tasting experience of our guests, no groups over 16 or large capacity tour buses (30-plus person capacity) will be allowed at this event.

The Madera Wine Trail encourages safe driving through the use of designated drivers, limousines, shuttles and ride sharing services. Designated drivers are free of charge. Transportation recommendations can be found at www.madera winetrail.com.