Hundreds gather to mourn Josephine, seek justice

Courtesy of Tim Riche

A candlelight vigil was held at Courthouse Park on Nov. 2 for Madera High student Josephine Jimenez who was found dead in October. Posters with Justice for Josephine were displayed along with other photos.

No new developments have been reported in the suspicious death of Josephine Jimenez, a 16-year old Madera High School junior who went missing the evening of Oct. 13.

Her body was found in a field on Oct. 22, about 6 or 7 miles from her rural home. Authorities say it is not known whether the girl walked away from her residence about 9:30 p.m. that night or left in a vehicle.

“It doesn’t appear there was any kind of abduction, but we don’t know for sure who she left the area with,” Madera County Sheriff Jay Varney told news crews.

The last place Jimenez was reportedly seen was near Yosemite and Gateway in Madera.

Her friends and family are asking for the community’s help in finding justice for Josephine.

Detectives are actively working the case and are seeking any and all leads.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Madera County Sheriff’s Department at 675-7770. Crime Stoppers also pays up to a $2,000 cash reward for information called into their tip line or website, leading to an arrest and conviction in a crime at 498-STOP.