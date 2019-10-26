Maderan suspected as driver in triple fatal

For The Madera Tribune

Kenneth Kratt, 34, turned himself in to Madera County authorities Friday after a Sept. 20 traffic collision that killed three in Nebraska on Interstate 80.

A Madera truck driver, wanted on three counts of felony manslaughter in a Nebraska collision, has turned himself in to the Madera County Sheriff’s Department, after a warrant for his arrest was issued by the Buffalo County, Nebraska, District Attorney’s office.

Charging documents allege Kenneth Kratt, 34 was driving recklessly at the time of the fiery, September 20 crash on Interstate 80.

Kratt, was reportedly driving a semi eastbound on Interstate 80 in south central Nebraska, near the Gibbon exit, when he failed to slow and stop for traffic entering a construction zone and struck a line of other vehicles from the rear, causing a seven-vehicle chain-reaction collision.

According to published reports from the Nebraska State Highway Patrol, all traffic had slowed as it was entering a construction zone on eastbound I-80. The semi-tractor/truck trailer driven by Kratt, however, failed to slow down and struck the other traffic from the rear. One man was pronounced dead at the scene and two others died at nearby hospitals of injuries suffered in the impact.

Three other people sustained less serious injuries in the major pile up.

Kratt was not seriously injured and reportedly left the scene of collision. All factors are under investigation

Kratt is currently being held on out-of-county and state warrants in the Madera County Jail, and is pending return to Buffalo County, Nebraska.