Man killed when his vehicle crashes

Corrie Valdez/The Madera Tribune

A memorial of candles and flowers sit at the intersection of Riverview Drive and Grananda where a passing motorist found “Ray” Luna, after he hit a curb and was ejected from his custom three-wheeled trike motorcycle Monday night. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of a solo vehicle crash that killed a 68-year-old Madera man Monday night at the intersection of Riverview Drive and Granada Avenue.

Lt. Dan Foss of the Madera Police Department said the incident was not witnessed but Refugio “Ray” Luna was found lying on the southwest corner of the intersection by a motorist passing by about 10:15 pm. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Foss said Luna was apparently driving his three-wheeled custom trike southbound on Granada at a high rate of speed and may have not stopped at the stop sign, lost control or tried to turn, then hit a curb and was ejected as the vehicle overturned. He was wearing his helmet at the time.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Toxicology reports are pending.