Madera Police Log: Sept. 19

The Madera Police Department reported the following incidents.

10:03 a.m. — Rental House Inspection Program in the 1000 block of Cutting Street.

10:36 a.m. — Code enforcement inspection in the 300 block of Sherwood Way.

11:51 a.m. — Animal found dead near East 4th Street and North Gateway Drive.

12:47 p.m. — Parking citation issued near East 5th Street and North Gateway Drive.

1:10 p.m. — Private property tow in the 700 block of Milano Lane.

1:30 p.m. — Civil standby in the 3200 block of Aviation Drive.

2:46 p.m. — Contempt of court order in the 300 block of South C Street.

2:41 p.m. — Code blue in the 2300 block of Alderwood Court.

3:03 p.m. — Animal complaint in the 500 block of North H Street.

4:35 p.m. — Lost or stolen plates in the 300 block of South C Street.

4:44 p.m. — Traffic collision with property damage near Avila Way and Fig Avenue.

5:54 p.m. — Man with a gun near Mainberry Drive and West 3rd Street.

7:21 p.m. — Domestic violence in the 33000 block of Winter Way.

8:15 p.m. — Juvenile runaway in the 1200 block of Laguna Way.

11:12 p.m. — Driving under the influence near North Granada Drive and Howard Road.