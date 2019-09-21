Letter: Plant many pretty trees all around the world

Chuck Doud’s Wednesday tree article brought out my special feelings about trees. As I sit here looking out my kitchen window at my little grove of five pine trees across the street (the main reason I selected this particular house), I fondly remember a song I used to play for my little students, “There are Many Pretty Trees All Around the World.” This song says it all!

Rather than trying to control, demand, and scare humans into taking drastic steps to change climate, we can use common sense to turn things around in the most natural of ways and protect our planet. I sincerely appreciate your simple, honest, common sense way of looking at life.

In this case, especially, its TREE HUGGING DONE RIGHT! Have a great and inspirational week.

— Bonnie Mazzoni,

Madera