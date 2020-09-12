Tribune pitches in to help victims

Wendy Alexander/The Madera Tribune

Madera Tribune business manager Nancy Simpson is the first person to put a donation into the bucket for the Red Cross to help victims of the Creek Fire. For anyone who donates $25 or more at The Madera Tribune office, they will receive a one-year subscription to The Madera Tribune.

The Madera Tribune is doing its part to help with the victims of the Creek Fire.



In addition to being able to accept donations that will go directly to the Red Cross, the Tribune has also attached a subscription to a donation.



For a $25 or more donation, donors will also receive a one-year subscription to the Tribune.



“We are asking our neighbors and friends to help out victims of the Creek Fire,” said advertising representative Corrie Valdez. “We will accept donations for our local Red Cross chapter.”



The Madera Tribune business hours are from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Donors can also call with their donation at (559) 674-2424.



“We are just trying to do what we can to help victims and first responders of the Creek Fire,” said Madera Tribune business manager Nancy Simpson. “I will be first in line to donate and hope the community will pitch in, too. I encourage all my friends and other community members to step up in this time of need.”