County clerk says voters should beware of info from social media

“Be aware!” Madera County Clerk Rebecca Martinez said this week. “There is a lot of misinformation about voting being spread on social media. If you have questions about the November Election, come to your trusted source, the Madera County Elections Department.



“You can follow us on Facebook, visit our website at www.votemadera.com or call us at (800) 435-0509. We are happy to answer any questions you have. Our office will be sending out ballots to every registered Madera County voter by Oct. 5.



“We highly recommend that you vote the ballot we send you and return it by mail, at a County Elections-controlled Official Drop Box, or to a Madera County Vote Center.



You can vote in person, but you don’t have to,” Martinez said.



You can vote at “two vote centers open on Oct. 24, and five more will be open later that month. Safety protocols will be in place at all Vote Centers so please be prepared to wait in long lines outside of a vote center.