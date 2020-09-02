Madera Wine Trail has fresh stories to celebrate Wine Month

For The Madera Tribune

September is National Wine Month, and the Madera Wine Trail invites the public out to celebrate and share their own stories.

Central California’s Madera County is the largest rural county in the state and home to the Madera Wine Trail. The landscape stretches from productive farmlands to rolling foothills and upward into the High Sierra. It’s no mystery why this countryside has been winemaking since the 1800s, the weather is warm, the skies are clear and the snowcapped mountain tops nourish the foothills and central valley.



“Visitors from across the state are taking notice of the amazing adventures they can find in the heart of California. People don’t have far to travel to find outdoor options that give plenty of space for social distancing. Plus, we have sunshine more than 300 days of the year,” said Rhonda Salisbury, CEO, Visit Yosemite | Madera County. “Not only can people play here year-round, but excellent wine grapes grow here, too. Maximizing a trip to Bass Lake, Yosemite or the Sierra National Forest means tasting award-winning wines along the Madera Wine Trail. It adds something special to a getaway.”



“We are proud to continually share the Yosemite regions ‘best-kept-secret’ of the Madera Wine Trail with the world. We celebrate California Wine Month with a short film by an acclaimed videographer all about what makes this historic American Viticulture Area so unique,” said Wendy Eachus, Madera Vintners Association. “Five of the nine wineries along the Madera wine trail have moved tastings exclusively outdoors. All of the wineries are open for curbside pick-ups and private appointments. It’s true, this year, current events are complicated. However, everyone can absolutely enjoy handcrafted wines from Madera’s vintners and dream about their next visit.”



“The major differences between a connoisseur and the common consumer are adjectives. Everybody is an expert at what they like,” said Owner and Winemaker Ray Krause, Westbrook Wine Farm. “I have people that come in and say, ‘I don’t know much about wine’ to which I respond, I bet you know a whole lot about what you like.”



Californians know what they like; beautiful scenic views, relaxing outdoor patios, and engaging conversation over award-winning wines. There is still plenty to celebrate this September. Find it at the doorstep of Yosemite National Park along the Madera Wine Trail.