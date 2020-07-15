News

Newsom orders all counties to close

July 15, 2020

For The Madera Tribune

California is monitoring COVID-19 closely in each local community and keeping the public informed. The state is teaming up with counties to fight it with every tool current local data, testing, contact tracing, infection control, emergency supplies, containment measures, and more, according to the Official California State Government website.

 

According to the Official California State Government website, there were 109,910 new cases over the past two weeks and 1,104 deaths. There have been 1,482 tests given with a 7.4 percent positivity rate.

 

In Madera County, there were 579 new cases over the last 14 days and 1,025 cases. There were three deaths in the past 14 days with nine total deaths. Madera county issued 5,925 tests with a 9.8 positivity rate, according to the Official California State Government website.

 

Counties should be ready to restore limitations if outbreaks increase.

 

The State Public Health Officer may take action, if needed.

 

Effective July 13, 2020, ALL counties must close indoor operations in these sectors:

 

• Dine-in restaurants

 

• Wineries and tasting rooms

 

• Movie theaters

 

• Family entertainment centers (for example: bowling alleys, miniature golf, batting cages and arcades)

 

• Zoos and museums

 

• Cardrooms

 

Additionally, bars, brewpubs, breweries, and pubs must close all operations both indoor and outdoor statewide.

 

Counties that have remained on the County Monitoring List for three consecutive days will be required to shut down the following industries or activities unless they can be modified to operate outside or by pick-up.

 

• Fitness centers

 

• Worship services

 

• Protests

 

• Offices for non-essential sectors

 

• Personal care services, like nail salons, body waxing and tattoo parlors

 

• Hair salons and barbershops

 

• Malls

 

The following counties have remained on the County Monitoring List for three consecutive days, as of July 13.

 

Colusa

 

Contra Costa

 

Fresno

 

Glenn

 

Imperial

 

Kings

 

Los Angeles

 

Madera

 

Marin

 

Merced

 

Monterey

 

Napa

 

Orange

 

Placer

 

Riverside

 

Sacramento

 

San Benito

 

San Bernardino

 

San Diego

 

San Joaquin

 

Santa Barbara

 

Solano

 

Sonoma

 

Stanislaus

 

Sutter

 

Tulare

 

Yolo

 

Yuba

 

Ventura

 

The State Public Health Officer may take additional action if needed.

