Newsom orders all counties to close

California is monitoring COVID-19 closely in each local community and keeping the public informed. The state is teaming up with counties to fight it with every tool current local data, testing, contact tracing, infection control, emergency supplies, containment measures, and more, according to the Official California State Government website.
According to the Official California State Government website, there were 109,910 new cases over the past two weeks and 1,104 deaths. There have been 1,482 tests given with a 7.4 percent positivity rate.
In Madera County, there were 579 new cases over the last 14 days and 1,025 cases. There were three deaths in the past 14 days with nine total deaths. Madera county issued 5,925 tests with a 9.8 positivity rate, according to the Official California State Government website.
Counties should be ready to restore limitations if outbreaks increase.
The State Public Health Officer may take action, if needed.
Effective July 13, 2020, ALL counties must close indoor operations in these sectors:
• Dine-in restaurants
• Wineries and tasting rooms
• Movie theaters
• Family entertainment centers (for example: bowling alleys, miniature golf, batting cages and arcades)
• Zoos and museums
• Cardrooms
Additionally, bars, brewpubs, breweries, and pubs must close all operations both indoor and outdoor statewide.
Counties that have remained on the County Monitoring List for three consecutive days will be required to shut down the following industries or activities unless they can be modified to operate outside or by pick-up.
• Fitness centers
• Worship services
• Protests
• Offices for non-essential sectors
• Personal care services, like nail salons, body waxing and tattoo parlors
• Hair salons and barbershops
• Malls
The following counties have remained on the County Monitoring List for three consecutive days, as of July 13.
Colusa
Contra Costa
Fresno
Glenn
Imperial
Kings
Los Angeles
Madera
Marin
Merced
Monterey
Napa
Orange
Placer
Riverside
Sacramento
San Benito
San Bernardino
San Diego
San Joaquin
Santa Barbara
Solano
Sonoma
Stanislaus
Sutter
Tulare
Yolo
Yuba
Ventura
The State Public Health Officer may take additional action if needed.