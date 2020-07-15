Newsom orders all counties to close

California is monitoring COVID-19 closely in each local community and keeping the public informed. The state is teaming up with counties to fight it with every tool current local data, testing, contact tracing, infection control, emergency supplies, containment measures, and more, according to the Official California State Government website.

According to the Official California State Government website, there were 109,910 new cases over the past two weeks and 1,104 deaths. There have been 1,482 tests given with a 7.4 percent positivity rate.

In Madera County, there were 579 new cases over the last 14 days and 1,025 cases. There were three deaths in the past 14 days with nine total deaths. Madera county issued 5,925 tests with a 9.8 positivity rate, according to the Official California State Government website.

Counties should be ready to restore limitations if outbreaks increase.

The State Public Health Officer may take action, if needed.

Effective July 13, 2020, ALL counties must close indoor operations in these sectors:

• Dine-in restaurants

• Wineries and tasting rooms

• Movie theaters

• Family entertainment centers (for example: bowling alleys, miniature golf, batting cages and arcades)

• Zoos and museums

• Cardrooms

Additionally, bars, brewpubs, breweries, and pubs must close all operations both indoor and outdoor statewide.

Counties that have remained on the County Monitoring List for three consecutive days will be required to shut down the following industries or activities unless they can be modified to operate outside or by pick-up.

• Fitness centers

• Worship services

• Protests

• Offices for non-essential sectors

• Personal care services, like nail salons, body waxing and tattoo parlors

• Hair salons and barbershops

• Malls

The following counties have remained on the County Monitoring List for three consecutive days, as of July 13.

Colusa

Contra Costa

Fresno

Glenn

Imperial

Kings

Los Angeles

Madera

Marin

Merced

Monterey

Napa

Orange

Placer

Riverside

Sacramento

San Benito

San Bernardino

San Diego

San Joaquin

Santa Barbara

Solano

Sonoma

Stanislaus

Sutter

Tulare

Yolo

Yuba

Ventura

The State Public Health Officer may take additional action if needed.