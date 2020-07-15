City college graduates 34 from academy

The Fresno City College Police Academy announced the graduation of 34 cadets from its 1,030-hour intensive format that began January 6.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this class was suspended from March 16-April 13.

Only the cadets were in attendance at the graduation ceremony and practice social distancing while wearing masks in the parking lot in front of the police academy buildings.

The graduates have successfully passed all segments of a curriculum in over 41 topical areas that included criminal law, investigations, patrol procedures, vehicle operations, traffic, first aid, professionalism and ethics, physical training, and many other related subjects.

The Fresno City College Police Academy is certified by the California Commission on Peace Officer Standards and Training. A graduate is eligible to be hired as a police officer, deputy sheriff or district attorney investigator anywhere in California. Several other states recognize this certificate for employment.

The graduates and their hometowns:

Chowchilla: Jose Martinez

Clovis: Tyler Bates (Madera High School graduate), Melinda Davis, David Drees, Kevin Gillum

Delhi: Francisco Flores-Villanueva

Fowler: Amy Gavroian

Fresno: Anthony Aguilar, Michael Beal, Clarence Dixon, Michael Halstead, Raymond Litke, Efren Lopez, Sergio Lopez, Jazmine Louis, James Marston, Eric Martinez, Terry McCoy, Alexandra Medina, Joshua Nicherson, Jacory Payton, Junior Taito and Melvin Zamora-Sosa

Loomis: Jacob Paynter

Los Banos: Vincenzo Greco, Stephen O’Day

Madera: Justin Chase, Jerron Romias

Mariposa: Phillip Rauch, Timothy Slenders

Prather: Emily Diamante

Sanger: Eddie Castrejon, Andrew Machoian

Santa Cruz: Daniel Grever