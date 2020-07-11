Madera wineries receive high honors from Sunset wine competition

Results are in from the Sunset International Wine Competition which took place in June.

Several Madera County wineries received high honors.

Ficklin Vineyards scored double gold, 95 points, for both their Aged 10 Years Tawny Port and the Old Vine Tinta Port.

Westbrook Wine Farm’s 2015 Fait Accompli, a co-fermented field blend of 6 grape varieties, earned gold and 91 points.

The Sunset International Wine Competition also awarded San Joaquin Winery silver for its 2018 Moody Press Cellars Cabernet Sauvignon, 2018 Paul Lorry Merlot, 2018 Toschi Vineyards Pinot Noir and 2019 Moody Press Cellars Sauvignon Blanc.

This year’s Sunset International Wine Competition saw a 10 percent increase in entries over last year, despite the pandemic, and was held in Santa Rosa the week of June 22. A record 12 judging panels were needed to accommodate the volume of entries, along with physical distancing requirements.

Judging panels were comprised of 36 industry experts, including journalists, buyers and winemakers, who judged wines from all over the world.