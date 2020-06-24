Madera Speedway releases revised 2020 racing schedule

The Madera Speedway has released a revised schedule for the remainder of its 48th season of competition at the one-third mile oval.

Among the changes are calendar changes for the MAVTV-televised Nut Up Pro Late Models and 51FIFTY Jr. Late Model Series, along with their young counterparts in the Mini Cup vs. Bandoleros series.

All events are being held in accordance with current state, county, and local health guidelines. Race fans cannot attend these events at this time, but Madera Speedway is prepared with health and contingency plans should the opportunity for safe attendance becomes available.

The Pro Late Models and Jr. Late Models will open their nine-race campaign Saturday, and will be followed by a new date for round two on July 11. The series continues a busy summer with the first round of the Race 2B Drug Free Big3 Series on July 25 paying $5,000 to win for the Pro Late Models in a 100-lap contest.

Round four will now be on Aug. 8, followed by the fifth event of the season on Aug. 22. Event six for the series will be on Labor Day Weekend on Sept. 5 and will mark the second race for the Race 2B Drug Free Big3 Series with $5,000 again on the line.

Following round seven on Sept. 19 will be the prestigious $10,000 to win Nut Up Short Track Shootout on Oct. 3. New for 2020, the Short Track Shootout will not be the season finale, but it will be the finale for the Big3 mini-series. The Pro Late Model and Jr. Late Model season will close with its ninth and final event on Oct. 17.

The previously announced Race 2B Drug Free Big3 is one of the highest paying single track late model divisions in the country. A litany of potential bonuses brings the total to more than $75,000 for the three events. Notably, the champion of the three races will receive $5,000 and if a driver can sweep all three races, they will win a $10,000 bonus.

Additional major events on the calendar will be the Reverend Ron Spencer Red, White, and Blue Classic on July 4 featuring Madera Late Models.

MAVTV cameras will be rolling on Aug. 29 when dozens of Mini Stock racers from across the western United States compete in Olga’s California Dream 100.

A very special Harvest Classic in 2020 will be held in tribute of Kenny Takeuchi, and includes the Donnie Large, Sr. Tribute with Open Comp Super Modifieds vs. Winged Sprints for MAVTV.

Several events remain tentative pending the status of race fans in the grandstands during the Coronavirus Pandemic. One of which is the Pumpkin Smash Enduro in October, which will only be held with fans. The 2020 Madera Speedway season concludes on Oct. 30 and 31 with the West Coast National Truck and Tractor Pull.

For information about Madera Speedway, visit www.RaceMadera.com The 2020 season would not be possible without the support of Nut Up Industries, 51FIFTY LTM, Race 2B Drug Free, Competition Carburetion, Hoosier Tires, and Sunoco Race Fuel.