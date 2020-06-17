An Update from the County of Madera

What follows are the latest numbers for confirmed COVID-19 cases in Madera County, according to Brian Gamble of the Madera County Health Department. Eleven individuals have been removed from the list due to removal from isolation and recovery.

Case 199 — Male, 40s. Transmission type: Under investigation. Status: Home isolation. Date reported: 6/13/2020.

Case 200 — Female, under 20. Transmission type: Person to person. Status: Home isolation. Date reported: 6/13/2020.

Case 201 — Female, under 20. Transmission type: Under investigation. Status: Home isolation. Date reported: 6/13/2020.

Case 202 — Male, 20s. Transmission type: Under investigation. Status: Home isolation. Date reported: 6/13/2020.

Case 203 — Male, 30s. Transmission type: Person to person. Status: Home isolation. Date reported: 6/13/2020.

Case 204 — Female, 30s. Transmission type: Person to person. Status: Home isolation. Date reported: 6/13/2020.

Case 205 — Male, under 20. Transmission type: Under investigation. Status: Home isolation. Date reported: 6/13/2020.

Case 206 — Female, 50s. Transmission type: Person to person. Status: Home isolation. Date reported: 6/13/2020.

Case 207 — Male, under 20. Transmission type: Person to person. Status: Home isolation. Date reported: 6/13/2020.

Case 208 — Male, 20s. Transmission type: Person to person. Status: Home isolation. Date reported: 6/13/2020.

Case 209 — Female, 20s. Transmission type: Person to person. Status: Home isolation. Date reported: 6/13/2020.

Case 210 — Male, 20s. Transmission type: Under investigation. Status: Home isolation. Date reported: 6/13/2020.

Case 211 — Male, 20s. Transmission type: Community spread. Status: Home isolation. Date reported: 6/14/2020.

Case 212 — Male, 50s. Transmission type: Community spread. Status: Home isolation. Date reported: 6/14/2020.

Case 213 — Female, 70s. Transmission type: Person to person. Status: Home isolation. Date reported: 6/14/2020.

Case 214 — Female, 50s. Transmission type: Person to person. Status: Home isolation. Date reported: 6/14/2020.

Case 215 — Male, under 20. Transmission type: Community spread. Status: Home isolation. Date reported: 6/14/2020.

Case 216 — Female, under 20. Transmission type: Person to person. Status: Home isolation. Date reported: 6/14/2020.

Case 217 — Male, 20s. Transmission type: Person to person. Status: Home isolation. Date reported: 6/14/2020.

Case 218 — Female, 40s. Transmission type: Person to person. Status: Home isolation. Date reported: 6/14/2020.

Case 219 — Male, 40s. Transmission type: Person to person. Status: Home isolation. Date reported: 6/14/2020.

Case 220 — Male, 30s. Transmission type: Under investigation. Status: Home isolation. Date reported: 6/15/2020.

Case 221 — Female, 40s. Transmission type: Under investigation. Status: Home isolation. Date reported: 6/15/2020.

Case 222 — Female, under 20. Transmission type: Under investigation. Status: Home isolation. Date reported: 6/15/2020.

Case 223 — Male, 40s. Transmission type: Community spread. Status: Home isolation. Date reported: 6/15/2020.

Case 224 — Female, 30s. Transmission type: Person to person. Status: Home isolation. Date reported: 6/15/2020.

Case 225 — Male, 30s. Transmission type: Person to person. Status: Home isolation. Date reported: 6/15/2020.

Case 226 — Female, 20s. Transmission type: Person to person. Status: Home isolation. Date reported: 6/15/2020.