Madrigal hosts virtual diabetes 5K

Madera South cross country and track coach, as well as a diabetes ambassador, Benny Madrigal is encouraging Madera residents to take part in a virtual 5K run to highlight diabetes awareness.

The 5K@ADA Virtual Challenge is open any time from Friday through Sunday and helps bring together people across the globe and American Diabetes Association attendees to emphasize the need for increased physical activity to help prevent diabetes and diabetes complications. This disease awareness activity provides participants with the opportunity to raise public awareness about the importance of a healthy lifestyle in preventing and controlling diabetes.

Madrigal, a Team Novo Nordisk ambassador, is encouraging Madera residents to sign up for the virtual challenge. Novo Nordisk is a diabetes healthcare company.

“On ADA5k.com, one can find the registration page, as well as the app,” he said. With the app, you can do selfies and join a huge community around the world that is living with diabetes. A lot of times, I feel like individuals that don’t have diabetes, feel like they do because their friend or family member has it. You don’t have to run it if you have diabetes. It’s a good place for friends and family to join and get distracted and go out for a walk, jog or run and finish a 5K while thinking about taking care of our diabetes or what we can do for those that are impacted. We’re going to run for those affected by diabetes.”

Madera residents can see Madrigal running or biking through Madera to stay in shape and to help keep his diabetes regulated.

Annually, the American Diabetes Association hosts a trade show throughout the county and the 5K is a part of the convention.

“The ADA has a scientific convention,” Madrigal said. “That’s where they bring out new products. It’s a good place to get information about what’s coming out and what is new. I’ve always loved racing that event. This year, I’ll be able to participate, but virtually. COVID-19 has changed the way we do a lot of things.”

Madrigal plans to run the 5K about six times over the weekend.

“I will probably run in the morning and one at night,” he said. “It’s to create this running community. Diabetes just isn’t in Madera. It’s a global issue. This is a great community to be a part of because people are joining from around the world and we can share the information to get people moving.”

Madrigal was diagnosed with diabetes right out of college.

“Every day I get to run is an opportunity,” Madrigal said. “I never say I have to do it. The days I don’t run, I try to still move. I’m glad I am still able to and as long as I am, I will still be doing it. This community has supported me for many years and I just want to do what I can to give back and do what I can, as well.”