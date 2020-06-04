Madera increases COVID-19 testing

Madera County has launched a new testing site in the City of Madera at the Madera Fairgrounds as of May 27. This new site is one of the many across the state offered through a partnership with OptumServe, the federal government health services business of Optum, a leading health services innovation company.

“This testing site will help Madera County dramatically increase testing availability for adults regardless of symptoms,” said Sara Bosse, Madera County Public Health Director. “We’re thrilled to partner with the state and OptumServe to help ensure our communities are healthy and increase our COVID-19 surveillance.”

To determine where to locate new testing sites, the state looked at both rural and urban areas where Californians would have to travel between 30 and 60 minutes to reach an existing testing site or hospital. That information was then evaluated based on underserved populations, to address known disparities, and median income, so residents have access to testing regardless of socioeconomic status.

Appointments are now available for symptomatic and asymptomatic adults over the age of 18 and can be made by visiting https://lhi.care/covidtesting. The site will be open Monday through Wednesday and Friday through Saturday, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. For more information on testing options in Madera County, visit the Madera County Department of Public Health testing at https://maderacounty.com/covid19testing.