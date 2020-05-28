County libraries offering curbside service

All Madera County Library locations are offering curbside services for the community. Patrons can place holds on books, DVDs, and other materials via the library’s mobile app, online catalog, or by phone.

Staff will prepare items and contact patrons with instructions and scheduled times for contactless curbside checkout. Grab bags of titles within a genre are also available for more adventurous patrons that want something new to read.

Staff is on hand to provide reference service by phone or email. New library cards can be created over the phone.

Book returns have also reopened at all locations. Returned materials are quarantined for at least 72 hours before being checked in. When possible, patrons are encouraged to hold onto borrowed materials until library buildings reopen. Late fees are not being collected during this time.

Patrons can still see staff conducting virtual programming on the library’s Facebook page. Digital libraries and online resources continue to be available. Curbside service is the first step in a multi-phase plan for gradually reopening the libraries that places the health and safety of staff and the community as top priority.

Visit www.maderacountylibrary.org, or call a local branch, for more information.