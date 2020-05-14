Wendy Alexander/The Madera Tribune

Veronica Mota of United Farm Workers places meals on the table and steps back to social distance as recipients get out of their cars to pick them up during a weekly distribution at the Madera District Fairgrounds on May 7.

More than 3,000 prepared meals were distributed to farmworker families suffering during the COVID-19 crisis at the Fairgrounds in Madera on May 7.

It is the second such effort by the United Farm Workers and World Central Kitchen in partnership with the UFW Foundation and Cesar Chavez Foundation that is also taking place in other California farm worker communities.

The meals, handed to motorists as their cars drove by the Madera Fairgrounds, were prepared by local restaurants.

Plans are to regularly provide the prepared meals in farm worker communities through this partnership. People are being notified of the food distribution with help from the Cesar Chavez Foundation radio networks, La Campesina and Forge. Campesina and Forge radio stations will broadcast live in Spanish and English, respectively, from booths set up on the fairgrounds.

Everyone working on the premises use masks and follow CDC guidelines. Social distancing is observed.

Since its founding, World Central Kitchen has served more than 17 million meals to those impacted by natural disasters and other crises around the world, including the coronavirus global pandemic.