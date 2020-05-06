While the COVID-19 pandemic has shifted the day-to-day life of its communities, Camarena Health has remained optimistic and committed to keeping the doors open to serve its nearly 47,000 patients and the many Madera County residents who lack access to care during this unprecedented time in the nation’s history.

Camarena Health has continued to provide most services either in health centers or over the phone with one of its many medical and dental providers. Camarena Health has also recognized that it is especially important to care for the whole person — mind and body — during this challenging time. Camarena Health’s Behavioral Health and Health Education clinical team have been successfully conducting all visits over the phone so individuals can access the wellness they need while in the comfort of their home.

Since late February, Camarena Health’s COVID-19 Task Force has overseen every aspect of its coordinated response to COVID-19. Camarena Health is safely continuing to provide care to patients and is committed to treating individuals who have been exposed to, or infected with, COVID-19, while maintaining minimal risk to other patients, employees and the community.

Its pro-active approach has included the establishment of an outdoor testing site in mid-March, implementation of a tiered screening process before patients and employees enter health center facilities, collaboration with local, regional and state entities, careful management and planning of preventative protection equipment, altering its locations to treat well and sick patients separately, and quickly implementing telephonic and virtual telehealth visits with its multi-specialty providers.

Across the nation, community health centers like Camarena Health are serving on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic, while continuing to provide valuable primary care services.

“We are the only option for many in our community to continue receiving their much needed healthcare during this difficult time. Our employee’s willingness to show up every day and provide that service is nothing short of brave and amazing!” said CEO Paulo Soares. “Camarena Health’s leadership and Board of Directors is deeply grateful to its providers and staff who are expertly and compassionately caring for and protecting our patients, communities, and each other.”

If one is a patient who is experiencing health symptoms, or have questions about coronavirus testing or coverage, visit Camarena Health’s Stay Well page (www.camarenahealth.org/staywell).

One can also call to schedule in-person or phone visits at 664-4000.