Motorcyclist injured in crash

Courtesy of the Madera Police Department

A wrecked Yamaha sport motorcycle lays in the westbound side of east Cleveland Avenue on Sunday morning, after a car pulled out in front of it moving at 35 mph. The motorcyclist was thrown to the pavement, sustained minor injuries and had the right of way according to police.

A car pulling out in front of motorcycle Sunday morning around 11 a.m. on east Cleveland Avenue near north D Street caused a collision that injured the driver of the motorcycle, according to the Madera Police Department.

Sgt. Mark Trukki said the driver of the westbound 2000 Toyota was at fault and it was very fortunate that the motorcyclist was able apply his brakes, to veer to the right and only collide with a portion of the right rear of the car. The speed limit in the area is 35 mph, he said.

The driver of the Yamaha sport motorcycle went flying as it tumbled and skidded sideways. The Madera man sustained bruises, cuts and minor injuries to his elbows as he slid down the pavement.

Wreckage from the Yamaha was scattered along east Cleveland Avenue, closing it to traffic for about an hour as police and emergency crews worked to investigate and clear the scene.

May is designated National Motorcycle Safety Awareness month. Trukki urged drivers to watch for motorcycles increasing in traffic, especially now during spring and summer months.

“Always be aware of your surroundings. Slow down. This motorcycle had the right of way. It could have been a lot more serious had the motorcyclist not taken evasive actions to avoid hitting the car more directly,” he said.

The collision is under investigation and the driver of the Toyota may face charges in the collision.

Both drivers were licensed and no alcohol was suspected to be involved, according to Trukki.