Madera Rotary donates $2,000 to food bank

Carefully taking social distancing precautions, Madera Rotary Community Service Chair Dana Lennemann presented a check for $2,000 to Ryan McWherter, Executive Director of the Madera County Food Bank.

The Madera Rotary Club received matching grant funds from the Rotary District to be used specifically for COVID-19 aid and elected to present a check for $2,000 to the Madera County Food Bank. This is in addition to earlier club donations of $3,500.

Funds will be used to support the Emergency Food Box Program. McWherter said that in a typical month 8,000 boxes of food (250-275,000 lbs.) are distributed from the Food Bank, however, since the virus outbreak, 3,000 boxes (200,000 lbs.) have been distributed per week.