Support Our Local Busineses

Wendy Alexander/The Madera Tribune

Jeff Braga of Braga Organic Farms offers a variety of organic nut products which are available in store or online (buyorganicnuts.com) The store is open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. For information, call toll free, 855-661-2101.

The Madera Tribune believes by supporting each other we will get through this COVID-19 virus together. Our businesses play an essential part of our community. Thank you for being open to serve customers. If you have or know of a business that is open but not on this list, email Corrie Valdez, at cvaldez@maderatribune.net, new names will be added weekly in Saturday’s edition of The Madera Tribune newspaper. Please call local businesses for details.

The revised restaurant list will be published in next Wednesday’s paper.

47th Place Carpet One, 674-4621

Braga Organic Farms/The Nut Shop, 661-2101

Brian’s Heating & Air, 675-1681

Cal-Pacific Supply, 662-8681

CB Premier Real Estate, 673-9178

Creative Copy, 675-8284

Diamond Communications, 673-5925

Dominici Carpet Cleaning, 674-9391

Elite Home & Auto Insurance Agency, Seann Garcia, 675-8400

Enos Hardware, 673-9128

Evans Feed & Livestock, 673-9420

Foster & Parker Insurance, 674-8536 (By Appointment Only)

General Building Supply/GBS, 674-8542

George’s Auto Supply, 673-5117

Gill Auto Service Dept., 674-5661

Granite Mountain, 438-2100

Great Beginnings Learning Center, 675-3930

GT Auto Center, 673-9000

Holiday’s Auto Service, 674-4316

Kuckenbecker Tractor, 674-2496

Lee’s Concrete Materials, 673-9189

Leighton’s Jewelers, 674-8036

Madera Ag, 665-2300

Madera Animal Hospital, 674-9871

Madera Auto Center Service Department, 674-9000

Madera Blinds & Shutters, Kevin Massetti, 706-2459 (By Appointment Only)

Madera Cleaners (Bedding, Comforters), 674-8831

Madera Glass & Body Shop, 674-8559

Madera Small Engine Repair, 661-4480

Master Storage, 664-3910

Midland Tractor, 674-8757

Mike’s Mini Storage, 661-4100

Plaza Flower Shop, 673-9197

Praxair, 674-7306

Producers Livestock, 674-5674

Purl’s Sheet Metal, 674-2774

Rico’s Memorial Stones Inc., 416-7416

RidX Pest Control, 479-0485

Peck’s Printery, 674-5401

Peter, Brothers Nursery, 673-7117

Seabury Copland Insurance, 673-7027 (By Appointment Only)

Sergio’s Welding, 674-8454

Schoettler Tire, 674-4678

Teco Farm & Industrial Hardware, 673-3504

Tesei Petroleum, 673-3597

Vail Insurance Services, 673-0100 (Phone & Internet, Appointment Only)

Vince’s Pool Service, 673-1162

United Rentals, 673-2343

Wiebe Real Estate, 363-4940 (by appointment, Internet or phone)

Walk-in Family Clinic, 209-826-5913.