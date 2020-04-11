Letter: Where the stimulus money went

American population: 330,483,530

Stimulus bill: $2,000,000,000,000

Dividing the cost by every person in America is $6,051.74.

The government could have given every person more than $6,000, but instead will give $1,200 to each adult under a certain income.

Wanna know where the missing 96 percent of your tax dollars went?

$300,000,000 for Migrant and Refugee Assistance, pg 147

$10,000 per person for student loan bailout

$100,000,000 to NASA, because, who knows why.

$20,000,000,000 to the USPS, because why not

$300,000,000 to the Endowment for the Arts — Unbelievable

$300,000,000 for the Endowment for the Humanities — because no one even knew that was a thing

$15,000,000 for Veterans Employment Training — for when the GI Bill isn’t enough

$435,000,000 for mental health support

$30,000,000,000 for the Department of Education stabilization fund — because that will keep people employed

$200,000,000 to Safe Schools Emergency Response to Violence Program

$300,000,000 to Public Broadcasting — NPR has to be bought by the dems

$500,000,000 to Museums and Libraries — Who knows how we are going to use it

$720,000,000 to Social Security Admin — but get this — only 200,000,000 is to help people. The rest is for admin costs

$25,000,000 for Cleaning supplies for the Capitol Building — It’s on page 136

$7,500,000 to the Smithsonian for additional salaries

$35,000,000 to the JFK Center for performing Arts

$25,000,000 for additional salaries for House of Representatives

$3,000,000,000 upgrade to the IT department at the VA

$315,000,000 for State Department Diplomatic Programs

$95,000,000 for the Agency of International Development

$300,000,000 for International Disaster Assistance

$90,000,000 for the Peace Corp pg 148

$13,000,000 to Howard University pg 121

9,000,000 Misc. Senate Expenses pg 134

$100,000,000 to Essential Air carriers pg 162 This of note because the Airlines are going to need billions in loans to keep them afloat. $100,000,000 is chump change

$40,000,000,000 goes to the Take Responsibility to Workers and Families Act This sounds like it’s direct payments for workers. Pg 164

$1,000,000,000 Airlines Recycle and Save Program, pg 163

$25,000,000 to the FAA for administrative costs, pg 165

$492,000,000 to National Railroad Passenger Corporation (Amtrak), pg 167

$526,000,000 Grants to Amtrak to remain available if needed through 2021, pg 168 (what are the odds that doesn’t go unused)

Hidden on page 174 the Secretary has seven days to allocate the funds and notify Congress

$25,000,000,000 for Transit Infrastructure, pg 169

$3,000,000 Maritime Administration pg 172

$5,000,000 Salaries and Expensive Office of the Inspector General, pg 172

$2,500,000 Public and Indian Housing, pg 175

$5,000,000 Community Planning and Development, pg 175

$2,500,000 Office of Housing

— Bill Hoffrage,

Madera