Parks closed for weekend

For the safety of the community of Madera and employees, the City of Madera Parks and Community Services Department will be closing all Ccity-owned parks on Easter Weekend, Friday-Sunday.

The city will re-open parks Monday, with the goal of keeping them open through this pandemic as long as they remain safe environments.

Please help spread the word to any community groups and/or boards and commissions one may be a part of, including church groups, Lions Club, Neighborhood/Business Watch, etc.