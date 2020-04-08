0
Parks closed for weekend

April 9, 2020

For The Madera Tribune

For the safety of the community of Madera and employees, the City of Madera Parks and Community Services Department will be closing all Ccity-owned parks on Easter Weekend, Friday-Sunday.

 

The city will re-open parks Monday, with the goal of keeping them open through this pandemic as long as they remain safe environments.

 

Please help spread the word to any community groups and/or boards and commissions one may be a part of, including church groups, Lions Club, Neighborhood/Business Watch, etc.

