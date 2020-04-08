CIF cancels spring sports season

SACRAMENTO — Based on the recent statements issued by Governor Newsom and State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond, regarding schools turning to distance learning for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year, the California Interscholastic Federation does not see an avenue for the spring sports season to continue. As such, in consultation today with the 10 Section Commissioners, the decision has been made to cancel spring Section, Regional, and State Championship events.

We understand this is disappointing for everyone involved in education-based athletics and empathize with our student-athletes and all who are impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak. As always, our top priority is everyone’s ongoing health and safety during this challenging time, and we all look forward to the day when education-based athletics resumes.

Focus shifts to fall sports

With the spring sports season cancelled, the shift of focus for the CIF and the Central Section athletic directors is the fall sports season.

“We’re constantly in meetings,” said Marty Bitter, Madera Unified School District’s Director of Athletics. “The right step is doing the research and finding out what is going to happen for the fall sports. When are we able to go after it and if we can have some summer activities.”

Although fall sports actually begins in August, plans and training occurs over the summer. However, with the pandemic, there is no way to plan out what will happen.

“We are researching what the fall sports is going to be and what kind of restrictions will be in place then,” Bitter said. “We just don’t know.”

Bitter hopes things will somewhat return to normal when schools and athletic teams begin play in August.

“Everybody is hoping and trying to stay optimistic,” Bitter said.