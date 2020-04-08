All-Madera Tribune Girls Soccer Team

Wendy Alexander/The Madera Tribune

Madera midfielder Mariah Zapata keeps the ball away from Madera south’s Adela Alvarez during a conference match. She was a first team All-County/Metro Athletic Conference player and earned The Madera Tribune’s Most Valuable Player for girls soccer.

Most Valuable Player

Mariah Zapata

Midfielder Jr. Madera

Mariah Zapata has made a habit of coming up big when it matters most. The junior had one of those moments when she scored two goals, including an overtime winner, against Madera South in January. She had another two-goal performance against Sunnyside in December. Zapata scored eight goals on the season and she was named to the County/Metro Athletic Conference’s first team. She was also named to last year’s All-Tribune team.

The Team

Aliah Avila

Halfback Fr. Madera South

Aliah Avila recorded the first three-goal game of her high school career in the Stallions’ 4-0 victory against the Liberty Hawks in December. The freshman led the team in scoring with 12 goals. Avila also showed that she’s not afraid to fire, taking 30 shots during the season. She will be a force to be reckoned with for the next three years. She was named All-CMAC first team.

Penelopi Leach

Forward Sr. Madera

Penelopi Leach made a mark at Madera with her energy. Whether her team is up or down, the senior has shown that she is always capable of playing with a non-stop motor. Leach scored 12 goals for the Coyotes. She also added five assists. Leach was named first team All-CMAC. The senior earned an All-Madera Tribune award after her freshman and junior year.

Marissa Lopez

Forward Fr. Liberty

Marissa Lopez quickly made herself comfortable on the varsity team at Liberty. The freshman scored eight goals on the season and notched three assists. Her performance included two games, against McLane and Chowchilla, where she scored a goal. Lopez had another memorable goal in a blowout win against Chowchilla in January. Lopez earned a second team North Sequoia League selection and was the league’s Co-Underclassman of the Year.

Morgan Durazo

MIdfielder Sr. Liberty

Morgan Durazo’s experience proved to be valuable for Liberty. The senior scored eight goals for her team and stepped up as a leader for the younger players. Durazo scored one of her goals on a penalty kick when the Hawks beat Sierra 7-0. This is Durazo’s third All-Tribune selection.

Jayden Woolley

Forward Sr. Liberty

Jayden Woolley contributed to her team’s success with an all-around performance. The senior scored seven goals and recorded four assists on the year. Woolley scored two goals in a blowout win against Chowchilla. She came on late in the season and was a pleasant surprise for coach Erick Walker’s team. The Hawks had trouble scoring early in the season, but Woolley’s presence helped lift the offense. She was a member of the All-NSL second team.

Adela Alvarez

Forward Soph. Madera

Adela Alvarez is another young player who has quickly blossomed into a standout. The sophomore scored nine goals on the season and stepped up during crucial moments. She scored two goals in a 4-2 win against Sanger. Alvarez earned second team All-CMAC honors.

Natalia Mata

Defender Jr. Madera

Natalia Mata was a big part of the Coyotes’ defense. The junior also stepped up as a leader with her positive attitude in front of different goalkeepers. She was named to the All-CMAC second team.

Jazzell Ruiz

Forward Fr. Madera

Jazzell Ruiz made her presence felt right away as a freshman. The forward scored five goals and totaled five assists on the year. She received honorable mention on the All-CMAC team.

Seven Moreno

Halfback Jr. Liberty

As a sophomore last year, Seven Moreno showed off her playmaking ability, along with her speed down the sidelines. She continued to show her brilliance as a junior, scoring seven goals with eight assists. She earned an All-NSL first team selection after the season. Moreno was also named to last year’s All-Tribune team.

Anahi Casillas

Midfielder Jr. Madera South

Anahi Casillas made a difference for the Stallions with her hustle and energy. The junior had one of her signature moments of the season in a game against the Coyotes, when she covered for her keeper and cleared the ball out before it reached the empty net. Casillas received honorable mention recognition on the All-CMAC team.

Brianna Maciel

Forward Soph. Madera South

Brianna Maciel is a sophomore who plays like a seasoned vet. She scored a pivotal goal in a comeback victory against Madera earlier this year, finding the back of the net two minutes into the second half. The sophomore received honorable mention on the All-CMAC team.

Carly Tynan

Goalkeeper Jr. Liberty

Carly Tynan logged a heavy amount of minutes for the Hawks and came up with several big saves. She was the lead goalkeeper for the Hawks and was there to save the defense. This season, the Hawks’ defense shined more than the offense and Tynan was a key part of that. She showed her durability in overtime games against Mclane and Porterville, where she logged all 100 minutes. Tynan was the NSL’s Defensive Player of the Year. This is her third straight All-Madera Tribune award.

Valerie Rocha

Defender Fr. Madera South

Valerie Rocha played a big part for the Stallions defense. She recorded 12 steals on the year. The freshman received honorable mention on the All-League team.

Brianna Velasco

Defender Soph. Madera South

Brianna Velasco showed off her versatility, playing whatever position she was asked to play. The sophomore especially showed her strength on the defensive side. She received honorable mention on the All-League team.

Sara Garibay

Midfielder Jr. Liberty

Sara Garibay, once again, showed her ability to do a little bit of everything. The junior scored five goals and recorded five assists on the season in 22 games. Garibay was also voted onto the NSL second team this season and was also on the All-Tribune team last year.

Autumn Moreno

Defender Soph. Madera South

The sophomore was key to the Stallions’ attack. She played numerous positions for head coach Ramon Delgadillo. Delgadillo said she was best as a defender and helped keep the ball way from goalkeeper Melani Rinder. She was the perfect complement to Aliiah Avila on the other side of the field. She earned a second team All-CMAC nod.

Andrea Vasquez

Forward Soph. Madera South

She was the second leading scorer for the Stallions. She was the one in position to receive passes in the middle from Avila and came on strong during the CMAC season. She was an All-CMAC honorable mention.