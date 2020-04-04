All-Madera Tribune Boys Soccer Team

Wendy Alexander/The Madera Tribune

Madera South’s David Vasquez led the Stallions with 21 goals this season. The senior forward was the player his team counted on for the key goal or the clutch pass. He is The Madera Tribune’s Most Valuable Player for the boys soccer season.

David Vasquez

Forward Sr. Madera South

It’s hard to find a game this season where David Vasquez didn’t score at least one goal or get one assist. Vasquez scored 21 goals on the season and recorded six assists. Vasquez was the one the Stallions looked to when they needed the clutch goal or to make the key play. He was also a key figure during last year’s CIF NorCal State Championship run. In a playoff game against Atascadero, the senior recorded two assists. Earlier in the season, Vasquez scored two goals in a game against Bullard-Fresno. He also had another goal against San Joaquin Memorial-Fresno. Vasquez was named to the All-County/Metro Athletic Conference first team. He is a two-time All-Madera Tribune selection

Francisco Segovia

Goalkeeper Sr. Madera

Francisco Segovia came up big for the Coyotes again and again. The goalkeeper had one of his best games in a shutout against Clovis High where he came up with several big saves. “Segovia is one of the best goalkeepers in the Valley,” Madera coach Nic Landeros said. “His technique and his ability in the box to command — not only shot stopping — but ability to command the defense in front of him, he’s a huge asset for us.” Segovia was named to All-CMAC second team.

Noah Clark

Goalkeeper Soph. Liberty

Clark earned a first team All-NSL selection for his leadership in front of the net for the Hawks. He was agile and aware enough to make sure his team was still in the match. His leadership in the back end made sure any rebounds were cleared out. As a sophomore, he has two more years to help lead the Hawks to bigger and better seasons.

David Salas

Midfielder Sr. Madera South

David Salas put together another strong season for the Stallions, totaling nine goals and 11 assists. The senior had one of his highlights of the season in a 4-3 victory against Memorial in February. Salas scored a penalty kick in the 75th minute, earning his second goal of the match and helping the Stallions extend their home unbeaten streak to 25 matches. The midfielder was also named to last year’s All-Madera Tribune team.

Jonah Hill

Forward Jr. Madera

Jonah Hill came up big throughout the season for the Coyotes. The junior especially showed his composure in a game against Bullard, scoring two penalty kicks late in the match to bring his team back from an 2-0 deficit and force a tie. Hill is also known for his vocal leadership, often rallying his team even when things are not going their way. He was named to All-CMAC first team and is a two-time All-Madera Tribune recipient.

Adrian Rocha

Forward/Midfielder Sr. Madera

Adrian Rocha was another key member of the Coyotes. The senior was second on the team in goals, scoring 13. He also recorded six assists on the season. He had one of his best games of the season against Firebaugh in December, when he scored a hat trick. Rocha was named to the All-CMAC second team.

Ryan Da Rocha

Midfielder Sr. Madera

Ryan Da Rocha’s energy has been a big part of the team’s success during his time with the Coyotes. Da Rocha has made a name for himself as an all-out hustler who can cover both sides of the field. No matter what the scoreboard says, the midfielder showed off his non-stop motor. Da Rocha scored seven goals this season and notched three assists. The senior had a game against Strathmore where he scored two goals. He is a first team All-CMAC recipient and is on his third All-Madera Tribune.

Arturo Zavala

Midfielder Jr. Madera South

Arturo Zavala had one of his signature moments in a 2-0 win against Madera, scoring both goals to help the Stallions extend their home unbeaten streak to 22 matches. Zavala, who was named to the second team All-CMAC, totaled five goals and three assists. His contributions went beyond the numbers. The junior displayed his versatility by contributing in many ways.

Raul Arzola

Forward Fr. Madera South

Raul Arzola didn’t play like a freshman this season. Shortly after taking the field for the Stallions, he showed that he’s not afraid of pressure. In a back-and-forth game against Bullard, the freshman scored the game-tying goal with about 15 seconds left in regulation and forced a 4-4 tie. He finished the season with eight goals and five assists. He earned second team All-CMAC recognition. He shows a bright future for the Stallions.

Nick Gonzalez

Forward Sr. Madera

Nick Gonzalez is another one of those players who is not afraid of the big moment. The senior scored a last minute goal against Selma to force overtime on Jan. 1. He provided the attitude and aggression for the Coyotes. He was the team’s enforcer and set the aggressive tone for the Coyotes. Gonzalez was named to the All-CMAC first team.

Daniel Maciel

Forward Sr. Madera South

Daniel Maciel scored 15 goals and totaled seven assists on the season. The senior recorded a hat-trick against Laton in December. He also came up with a goal in two other games to earn enough recognition for an All-Madera Tribune selection.

Aramel Villa

Midfielder Sr. Liberty

Aramel Villa snagged three hat-tricks on the seasons, scoring a total of 15 goals. In a heartbreaking playoff loss against Rosamond, which ended in penalty shootouts, Villa scored three goals for the Hawks. He used his height, not only on the football field, but on the futbol pitch as well. He was the captain for the Hawks on and off the field. He was a first team All-North Sequoia League selection.

Jose Maravilla

Forward Sr. Liberty

Jose Maravilla had two unforgettable games against Kingsburg and Sierra earlier in the year, scoring four goals in each match. The senior finished the year with 12 goals and three assists. He used his speed and guile to led the Hawks at the top and earned a first team All-NSL selection.

Christian Meza

Defender Sr. Madera South

Christian Meza was a defensive stud for the Stallions. The senior was also named to last year’s All-Tribune team after he racked up 15 assists on the year. Meza has continued to show his playmaking abilities in addition to his defensive prowess. In a playoff game against Paso Robles, Meza scored a goal and recorded an assist.

Aaron Ocegueda

Sweeper Jr. Madera South

Aaron Ocegueda was named the CMAC’s Defensive Player of the Year. The junior was a key figure in the Stallions backline. He played in 18 games this season while manning the defense in front of three different Stallions’ goalkeepers. His leadership in the back earned him votes from the CMAC coaches. “He has leadership even though he is a junior,” head coach Enrique Garcia said. He stepped up when other players went down with injuries. He was aggressive and learned every single day. We’re excited about what he can bring next year.”

Miguel Gutierrez

Midfielder Sr. Madera

Miguel Gutierrez earned honorable mention in the CMAC. The senior played in 12 games this season, scoring four goals and totaling three assists while playing in the midfield. He helped out by finding open attackers and helping Jonah Hill and Ryan Da Rocha with the scoring load.

