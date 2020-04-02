Lucky, Save Mart extend pharmacy hours for seniors, high risk patients

Corrie Valdez/The Madera Tribune

Nicole Maldonado gets a clean, disinfected grocery cart from Save Mart employee Steven Sibley at the market’s Howard Road location. Disinfecting and cleaning the carts is one part of the store’s effort to prevent infection from the corona virus. The store also installed Plexiglas shields at check stands to prevent infection.

MODESTO — The Save Mart Companies announced all Save Mart and Lucky pharmacies will extend hours every Tuesday and Thursday from 7 to 9 a.m. for seniors and higher risk patients to utilize pharmaceutical services. The company is asking other guests to allow seniors and vulnerable populations, such as pregnant women and those with compromised immune systems, primary access to its pharmacies during these times.

The extension of pharmacy hours accompanies the company’s dedicated shopping hours for seniors and vulnerable populations, every Tuesday and Thursday from 6 to 9 a.m., at all Save Mart, Lucky and FoodMaxx stores throughout California and Northern Nevada.

