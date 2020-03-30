Three new Covid-19 cases are confirmed

Madera County Department of Public Health confirmed three positive COVID-19 cases of Monday afternoon.

This brings the total number of cases in the county to 21, with 19 being active, one recovered and one deceased.

Of the cases, 19 are males in their 70s, with the transmission type being under investigation; their status is home isolation; one male is under 25, transmission type was person to person, and he, too, is under home isolation.

Another patient is a woman in her 60s, the cause of whose illness is under investigation, but who is being treated under home isolation.

This information also will be available on the http://maderacounty.com/covid web page.