Aera Energy donates to emergency funding

As COVID-19 continues to impact communities across the globe in ways we could have never imagined, the United Way Fresno and Madera Counties is pleased to announce local oil and gas producer Aera Energy is stepping in with emergency funding to help address some of the most pressing needs in Fresno and Madera counties.

Aera has given $50,000 in immediate funding to be distributed through our newly established Coronavirus Relief Fund. Proceeds benefit individuals/families in the Central Valley facing financial hardship because of this public health crisis as well as our critical emergency response 211 helpline. The Aera donation is the first five-figure contribution we have received for COVID-19 specific response efforts.

“We’re so incredibly grateful for the generosity of Aera Energy,” says Lindsay Callahan, CEO and President of United Way Fresno and Madera Counties. “Their contribution to our efforts will allow us to move forward quickly with the next stage of this process. It means we can start getting these funds into the pockets of the community members who need it.”

Aera has committed a total of $255,000 to support several COVID-19 relief funds in the various communities where they operate. In addition to United Way Fresno and Madera Counties, they’ve contributed to other organizations in Fresno, Kern, Ventura, Monterey, and Santa Barbara counties. This emergency funding will enable the foundations to prioritize those requests and, in some cases, turn funding around the very same day.

“We are living in unprecedented times,” says Christina Sistrunk, president and CEO of Aera Energy. “COVID-19 has already impacted every single one of us. People are hurting, and I believe by working together, we can overcome this virus in the foreseeable future. Aera’s donation represents the commitment we have to the communities where we serve. We believe we need to show up for our neighbors and friends in both the good times and the challenging times. I would invite other California companies to join us in this fight against the biggest health crisis of our time and help our communities in their greatest time of need.”

To donate to United Way Fresno and Madera Counties Coronavirus Relief Fund, visit uwfm.org/relief. For more information on Aera Energy, visit aeraenergy.com.