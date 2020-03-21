Wendy Alexander/The Madera Tribune

Mone’shay “Moe” Platt, owner of Mojo’s Catering Services & Restaurant, left, displays a tri-tip take-out family dinner she prepared for Xavier Cantu and his grandmother, Susan DeLaRosa on Wednesday. Platt is open for take-out and delivery services. For more info call: 975-7238.

Madera Restaurants are ready to serve you and your family, be it take out or online ordering*. Call individual restaurants for details.

ABC Pho Dera: 395-4510

Black Bear Diner: 675-1332

Burrito King (dine in or take out): 674-7596

Casey’s Iron Horse Saloon: 664-8251

Cazadores Grill (dine in or take out): 661-9140

China Kitchen: 674-4000

Chipotle Mexican: 661-2048

Denny’s: 664-1400

DiCicco’s: 674-2435

Egar’s: 661-0306

Fastway Fried Chicken/Catering: 673-2630

IHOP: 675-5179

Liu’s Village: 662-1288

Mari’s Mexican Restaurant: 330-3686

Mojo’s Catering or takeout: 975-7238

Red Onion: 664-8026

Perko’s Cafe (dine in or takeout): 675-8020

Players Smoked BBQ: 831-2135

Sal’s Mexican Restaurant (dine in at 50 percent capacity or take out): 673-7257

Sugar Pine Smokehouse (dine in at 50 percent capacity or takeout): 674-1212

The Vineyard Restaurant: 674-0923

Tj’s Bar & Grill (dine in or take out): 673-6803

* All subject to change.

* Listed are just some of the restaurants in Madera that are still open. Others may still be open; call those establishments for details.