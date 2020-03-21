Restaurants remaining open to serve public
March 21, 2020
Wendy Alexander/The Madera Tribune
Mone’shay “Moe” Platt, owner of Mojo’s Catering Services & Restaurant, left, displays a tri-tip take-out family dinner she prepared for Xavier Cantu and his grandmother, Susan DeLaRosa on Wednesday. Platt is open for take-out and delivery services. For more info call: 975-7238.
Madera Restaurants are ready to serve you and your family, be it take out or online ordering*. Call individual restaurants for details.
ABC Pho Dera: 395-4510
Black Bear Diner: 675-1332
Burrito King (dine in or take out): 674-7596
Casey’s Iron Horse Saloon: 664-8251
Cazadores Grill (dine in or take out): 661-9140
China Kitchen: 674-4000
Chipotle Mexican: 661-2048
Denny’s: 664-1400
DiCicco’s: 674-2435
Egar’s: 661-0306
Fastway Fried Chicken/Catering: 673-2630
IHOP: 675-5179
Liu’s Village: 662-1288
Mari’s Mexican Restaurant: 330-3686
Mojo’s Catering or takeout: 975-7238
Red Onion: 664-8026
Perko’s Cafe (dine in or takeout): 675-8020
Players Smoked BBQ: 831-2135
Sal’s Mexican Restaurant (dine in at 50 percent capacity or take out): 673-7257
Sugar Pine Smokehouse (dine in at 50 percent capacity or takeout): 674-1212
The Vineyard Restaurant: 674-0923
Tj’s Bar & Grill (dine in or take out): 673-6803
* All subject to change.
* Listed are just some of the restaurants in Madera that are still open. Others may still be open; call those establishments for details.