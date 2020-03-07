Birth Announcements: October 2019

Lalo Eustakio Mendoza Bahena

Lalo Eustakio Mendoza Bahena born at Madera Community Hospital on October 3, 2019. Welcoming the 8-pound, 13-ounce, 21-inch infant are parents Eduardo Mendoza and Milagros Yanina Alvino of Madera.

Brandon Jayden Roque III

Brandon Jayden Roque III born at Madera Community Hospital on October 5, 2019. Welcoming the 6-pound, 15-ounce infant are parents Brandon Stanley Roque and Katherine Mendoza of Madera. Grandparents are Mirna Mendoza of Madera and Antonio Perez-Garcia and Irma Garcia of Madera.

Olivia Mae Clark

Olivia Mae Clark born at Madera Community Hospital on October 11, 2019. Welcoming the 7-pound, 9-ounce, 20-inch infant are parents Dwight and Mia Clark of Madera. Grandparents are Sixto Andaverde of Madera and Christina Castro of Fresno and David Clark and Melisa Fernandez-Payne of Madera.

Abner Jr. Guillen Giron

Abner Jr. Guillen Giron born at Madera Community Hospital on October 12, 2019. Welcoming the 7-pound, 19-inch infant are parents Abner Giron and Fidelina V Guillen of Madera. Grandparents’ are Elizeo Guillen and Dora Vasquez of Madera and Arturo Giron and Natilde Hernandez of Madera.

Andréa Luisa Ortiz Miguel

Andrea Luisa Ortiz Miguel born at Madera Community Hospital on October 13, 2019. Welcoming the 7-pound, 10-ounce infant are parents Maximo Ortiz-Santiago and Reina Angel Santiago of Madera. Grandparents are Feliciano Miguel Guzman and Ernestina Santiago De Jesus of Mexico and Hilario Ortiz and Laura Santiago of Mexico.

Oliver Gilberto Molina

Oliver Gilberto Molina born at Madera Community Hospital on October 15, 2019. Welcoming the 7-pound, 8-ounce, 19-inch infant are parents James Molina and Kelly Rhodes of Madera. Grandparents are Harold Rhodes of Madera and Catherine Rhodes of Chowchilla and Jane Bryce of Los Angeles.

Willow Ann Fraize

Willow Ann Fraize born at Madera Community Hospital on October 16, 2019. Welcoming the newborn are parents John Fraize and Kelly Alford of Chowchilla. Grandparents are Kenny Alford and Doris Hernschell of Chowchilla and David Fraize of Fort Smith and Penny Madison of Chowchilla

Edwardo Fernandez

Edwardo Fernandez born at Madera Community Hospital on October 16, 2019. Welcoming the 9-pound, 11-ounce, 20.5-inch infant are parents Edwards Fernandez and Martha Ortiz of Madera. Grandparents are Rodolfo and Maria Ortiz of Watsonville and Heriberto and Leonila Fernandez of Mexico

Mia Fernanda Garcia

Mia Fernanda Garcia born at Madera Community Hospital on October 18, 2019. Welcoming the 8-pound, 12-ounce, 20-inch infant are parents Fernando Garcia and Laura Villegas of Kerman. Grandparents are Robert Villegas and Claudia Melgoza of Kerman and Humberto and Maria Garcia of Kerman.

Inastasia Itha Trent

Inastasia Itha Trent born at Madera Community Hospital on October 26, 2019. Welcoming the 6-pound, 9-ounce ,18.75-inch infant are parents Jonathan Trent of Madera and Courtney Renteria of California. Grandparents’ are Henry Renteria of Clovis and Nicole Mead of Madera and David Trent of Clovis and Kristen Colaman of Madera.

Brenda Rubi Gonzalez Salinas

Brenda Rubi Gonzalez Salinas born at Madera Community Hospital on October 28, 2019. Welcoming the 7-pound, 8-ounce, 19-inch infant are parents Bartolo Salinas and Brenda L. Gonzalez of Madera. Grandparents are Cealio and Rosario Gonzalez of Madera and Bartolo Salinas of Mexico and Felicitas Conejo of Madera.