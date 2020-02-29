Richardson starting with Colorado Mesa

Courtesy of Mark Davis

Former Madera South Stallions girls basketball standout Aleecia Rosel dribbles the ball up the court for the Fresno City College Rams. Rosel has played in all 27 games for the Rams and is averaging 6.3 points per game.

After signing a National Letter of Intent to play basketball at West Virginia University, former Madera standout Ethan Richardson found out that some of his classes didn’t transfer and he couldn’t enroll at the college.

Instead, Richardson reviewed his options and picked Colorado Mesa University where he has appeared in 13 games and started four. He is averaging 18 minutes a game and is third on the team with 11.9 points per game. He is also shooting 76 percent from the free throw line for the Mavericks.

Richardson has started the last four games and scored a season-high 25 points in just 27 minutes on Feb. 21. Of the 13 games Richardson has played, he has scored 20 or more points in four of them.

Fresno City College freshman Aleecia Rosel (Madera South) has played in all 27 games for the Rams this season. She has started 18 of and is averaging 6.3 points per game.

She scored a season-high 17 points in a 52-point victory over Taft College on Feb. 8. She has reached double-figures in scoring six times this year.

Rosel’s high school teammate Le’Ajanae Kinley (Madera South) has played in 20 games for the Rams with 16 starts. She is avearging 10.4 points per game to go with 7.8 rebounds per game.

Hassan Bolden (Madera South) is the second leading scorer for the Reedley Tigers men’s basketball team with 20 points per game. He is also averaging almost 10 rebounds per game and a block per game.

Bolden has scored more than 23 points in 16 of his 28 games. He is ranked ninth in the state in rebounds per game and 13th in points per game.