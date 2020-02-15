MSHS Fashion Club hosts fourth annual Fashion Show

Courtesy of Christopher Cross

From left, Hannah Navia, Sofia Medina and Emily Hernandez model apparal from Mi Amor during Madera South High Fashion Club's fourth Fashion Show on Feb. 7. Local sponsors, photographers and entertainers contribute to the show. The club raises money to pay for a yearly trip to FIDM Debut in Los Angeles.

Madera South High School’s Fashion Club rolled out the Red Carpet for their fourth annual Fashion Show held Feb. 7 at the MSHS cafeteria, decorated by Bellisima Bridal and Gotcha Covered.

Students modeled the latest in fashion from local businesses, including Bellisima Bridal, This and That Boutique, Rue 21, Crazy Shoes, Mi Amor, Ortiz Western Wear, Kayla Hernandez’s Essence of Class and Sass, as well as David’s Bridal, Men’s Wearhouse, LeShawl, and Root__General of Fresno.

Benjamin Madrigal emceed the show. YouTube sensation and Madera native Yesenia Hipolito appeared, encouraging students that even coming from a small town can’t stop you from following your dreams. Entertainment between sets was provided by MSHS Mariachi Band; Erin Wilkens; Jonathan Renteria; You, Me and Gravity; and Central High’s Danzantes. The Monzon family and Pleve TV provided sound and music.

The show opened with a wide array of glamorous quinceanera gowns, followed by spring fashions from local shops and boutiques, ranging from street wear to classic, casual chic, and prom formal. With the air of seasoned pros, thirty-three MSHS models expertly displayed each sponsor’s wares before a near sold-out crowd.

Fashion Club Advisor Gloria Vander Laan stated, “Since the beginning, our focus has always been ‘Shop Local.’ This has grown to a huge community based event. We could not pull this off without the generosity of our local shops, not to mention businesses like Chubby Media, Paul Mitchell, Pleve TV, and so many others.

“Our students, though, are the backbone. They spend months on artwork, posters, lighting, sound, music, video and photography, and, of course, modeling, but they are also involved in other events throughout the year. Our Fashion Club gave more than 100 garments away this year to MSHS students for Mock Interviews. We also help dress students for Academic Decathlon, Mock Trial, and FBLA.

“Our officers, Virginia Bazante, Miguel Ortiz, Jasmine Troncoso, Sofia Zepeda, Jennifer Falcon, and Rafaela Nambo, work so hard at organizing all the committees and running the show. It truly is an MSHS and local community effort,” Laan said.

Proceeds from the Fashion Show are used to fund the Fashion Club’s yearly trip to the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising Debut held at FDIM’s Los Angeles campus, with 40-50 MSHS students participating each year.

For more information, contact Gloria Vander Laan or Araceli Ramirez, MSHS Fashion Club Advisors, at gloriavanderlaan@maderausd.org or araceliramirez@maderausd.org.