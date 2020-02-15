Census campaign to be held

The local complete count committee consisting of County and City of Madera, City of Chowchilla, local agencies, community-based agencies, faith communities and businesses will hold a press conference outside of Courthouse Park to kick off the Census 2020 campaign in the County of Madera.

Local elected officials, religious and agency leaders will speak at the press convening to exhort all Maderans to be counted.

“We must ensure a fair and complete count. Every person counts and every person counted is worth $2,000 each year for the next ten years,” said event organizer Eric Martinez.

There will be booths set up to provide the public with informational material and to answer questions. Free tacos will be served to members of the public attending the event.

If You Go…

When: 3:30 p.m., Wednesday, Feb, 19

Where: Madera Courthouse Park (in front of the courthouse museum) 210 W. Yosemite Ave.