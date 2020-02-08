TEC Gymnastics teams win gold

Courtesy of Tammi Britton

Members of the TEC Gymnastics Xcel Platinum team celebrate winning a team championship at the Mt. Whitney Classic on January 26.

The TEC Gymnastics Xcel Platinum and Xcel Silver teams each won a first place banner at the Mt. Whitney Classic in Visalia.

TEC took 22 athletes to the Jan. 26 event and earned almost 60 medals, including three all-around champions and five all-around runners-up.

“We train with the National Team coaches at least once and year and try to bring back the highest quality of coaching techniques to our athletes from those trainings,” TEC owner and coach Tammi Britton said. “It’s important that we give our athletes the best advantages so we bring in nationally-ranked judges to assure that we are up-to-date and performing at our best when competition. We strive to produce the best gymnasts and provide quality coaching that promotes confidence, great sportsmanship and champions.”

Platinum

Jaida Sambueso — 2nd- vault, 9.025; 2nd- bars, 9.45; 1st- floor, 9.55; 1st- all around, 36.625.

Gianna Farinelli — 1st- vault, 9.075; 1st- beam, 9.225; 2nd- floor, 9.475; 2nd- all around, 35.2.

Jayden Berry — 3rd- beam, 1st; 3rd- floor, 9.35; 3rd- all around, 35.025.

Sarah Guillen — 2nd- vault, 8.875.

Skyla Spraggins — 1st- bars, 9.75; 1st- beam, 9.225.

Gold

Addison Massetti — 3rd- bars, 8.8; 2nd- bean, 9.0; 1st- floor, 9.275.

Noelia Calvillo — 3rd- floor, 9.125.

Lana Cederlof — 1st- vault, 9.0; 3rd- bars, 9.275.

Silver

Aubrianna Fraga — 2nd- vault, 9.3; 1st- bars, 9.525; 2nd- beam, 9.25; 1st- floor, 9.5; 1st- all around, 37.575.

Lexie Trevino — 1st- vault, 9.325; 1st- beam, 9.275; 3rd- floor, 8.0; 2nd- all around, 36.65.

Brianna Ortiz — 2nd- bars, 9.275.

Kamryn Berry — 1st- floor, 9.4; 2nd- all around, 35.8.

Nadine Huerta — 2nd- vault, 9.1; 2nd- beam, 9.275; 3rd- all around, 35.675.

Adisyn Korte — 3rd- floor, 8.0.

Victoria Viveros — 3rd- vault, 9.05.

Sophia Bandy — 2nd- vault, 8.85.

Bronze

Danielle Johnson — 2nd- vault, 9.075.

Kennedy Brown — 3rd- vault, 9.175; 3rd- floor, 8.55.

Level 7

Audrina Williamson — 3rd- bars, 9.15; 2nd- beam, 9.225; 1st- floor, 9.5; 2nd- all around, 36.275.

Chloe Stansbury — 2nd- bars, 8.9; 3rd- beam, 9.125; 2nd- floor, 9.475; 2nd- all around, 36.225.

Level 6

Maya Rodriguez – 1st- beam, 9.25.

Level 5

Ella Torrens — 2nd- vault, 8.45; 3rd - bars, 8.0.

Natalia Gil — 3rd- bars, 8.0.

Level 4

Rylee Montagna — 3rd- bars, 8.5; 1st- beam, 9.0; 1st- floor, 8.75; 3rd- all around 34.5.

Kaitlyn Birdwell — 2nd- vault, 8.55; 3rd- bars, 8.5.

Level 2

Hayden Hakola — 1st- vault, 8.75; 1st- bars, 8.65; 1st- beam, 8.775; 1st- floor, 8.35; 1st- all around, 34.525.