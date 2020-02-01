0
Mistakes plague Madera South in loss to Bullard

February 1, 2020

|

Tomas Kassahun

Wendy Alexander/The Madera Tribune

Madera South’s Brianna Velasco sends a free kick down the field during Wednesday’s loss to the Bullard Knights.

The Madera South girls soccer team struggled to slow down Bullard-Fresno, losing 4-0 at home. 

 

The Knights’ attacked often from the opening kick, but their first goal didn’t come until the 25th minute when Zoe Romagnoli scored with a header on a corner kick. 

 

Madera South head coach Ramon Delgadillo said it was mistakes that plagued his team.

 

“The goal on the corner kick, it was a little mistake,” Delgadillo said. “Instead of flipping the ball out, we let somebody come from behind and beat us to the ball.” 

 

A minute after the first goal, Alaina Valdez fired a shot in front of the goal to make it 2-0. 

 

“That was another mistake,” Delgadillo said. “There was nobody covering the center.” 

 

The Stallions earned a rare opportunity on a free kick early in the second half, but they were unable to get a shot on target. Another chance went to waste for the Stallions when the Knights cleared a loose ball after a scramble in the box.

 

“If we would have capitalized on one of those opportunities, the game could have changed a little bit,” Delgadillo said. 

 

The Knights made it 3-0 in the 50th minute when Julianna Hernandez converted a shot from the top of the box. Bailey Arreola scored the final goal in the 58th minute when she received a cross from the left wing and scored with a header. 

 

Madera South’s Brianna Maciel took a shot from the top of the box in the 59th minute, but it wasn’t strong enough to threaten the goalkeeper. 

 

The Stallions came up empty again when the Knights cleared a dangerous ball in the 70th minute. With that opportunity gone by, the Stallions suffered a shutout and a loss.

 

“Bullard is a good team, but it’s hard when there are little mistakes,” Delgadillo said. “Especially on the last two goals, we let them have the kicks rights there.”

