Dealership leads new decade with trucks of hope

For The Madera Tribune

The 2017 World Ag Expo Toyota Tundra Giveaway winner receives his truck with Marty Mayfohrt, Dealer Principal and CEO of Madera Auto Center

Auto Center to hold meet and greet fundraiser

Madera Toyota will hold its first Trucks of Hope community initiative of the decade in partnership with the 53rd Annual World Ag Expo Toyota Tundra Giveaway with proceeds to benefit Valley Children’s Healthcare network. On Feb. 8, between noon and 2 p.m., Madera Toyota play host at an open house meet-and-greet event with George the Giraffe — the caring, lovable local mascot of Valley Children’s Healthcare.

On that Saturday afternoon, the public is invited to enjoy free Polaroid photos and hugs with George, free refreshments and free test drives. Anyone interested in a chance to win a brand new 2020 Toyota Tundra or test drive a Toyota model in stock is welcome to bring their family and children to visit the dealership located at 1300 Country Club Drive, Madera, CA 93638.

This year, Madera Toyota has a fundraising goal of $10,000 by the Feb. 12 deadline and has raised nearly $8,000 thus far. In past consecutive years, the dealership has successfully raised the lion’s share of Toyota Tundra raffle ticket sales out of all participating Central Valley Toyota dealerships. In 2016, Madera Toyota sold the lucky winning ticket to a local Madera customer. In 2017, the winner traveled from Porterville to pick out his new Tundra from Madera Toyota dealership. Tickets are $5 donation for one ticket or $20 donation for five tickets. Drawing will be held live on Feb. 13 at World Ag Expo in Tulare, and ticket holders need not be present to win.

“We are asking the community to join us in achieving our fundraising goal because Valley Children’s Hospital is a vital part of Central Valley families who have had their children there or still are patients. If the hospital were not here in our backyard, we would have to transport our children all the way to Los Angeles or San Francisco bay area for their healthcare needs,” said Lela Mayfohrt, Customer Relations Manager.

“When you experience it for yourself, as we did when our grandson was there in recovery, you will appreciate how the hospital goes the extra mile. Grandmas are welcome and whole families are involved in the recovery process within those walls.”

Trucks of Hope is a series of community and social responsibility programs founded by Madera Toyota under the Madera Auto Center family dealership legacy. Collaboratively, the dealership has established a longstanding commitment to the local Madera community through sponsoring educational scholarships, holiday food and toy drives, healthcare, youth sports and family-driven customer appreciation events.