Tourism group shows off new sign

The genesis of the new sign advising tourists and others to visit Yosemite and Madera County began in 2016 when the idea was hatched to update the existing sign at the Visitor Center on State Route 41.

What started as a redesign of the existing plastic frame, turned into a discussion about how to best represent the organization, the region and the gateway to Yosemite National Park. The organization’s board agreed on the new design.

“In true mountain fashion,” according to a news release from the group’s board, “they reached out to their talented neighbors and friends to help get the work done.

“Bob Cook of Cook’s Communications in Fresno offered to donate his time cutting and hand-sanding some 80 stainless-steel pieces that make up the design. Bob and his wife Peggy have continuously invested in the mountain community, also sponsoring Bass Lake’s Mountain Area Youth Triathlon — MyTri — for all seven years.

Mike Moscato of Art Signs in Oakhurst created the wood-textured backdrop for the artwork and the rock planter box that sits at the base of the sign. He also handled the installation of the project. This was Mike’s final project before retiring after 40 years in the business.”

“The goal is to strengthen and grow the local economy through tourism, therefore improving the quality of living for residents. The sign stands as a true landmark, welcoming guests to our area and welcoming locals home” said Michelle Miller, president of the board. “We are truly grateful for everyone who pitched in and helped make the new sign a reality; Mike Moscato and his crew, Bob Cook, David Burchfield, Ann Topham, Tom Wheeler, Wade Wheeler, Seth Waltner, Josh McConnell, Steve Welch and Rhonda Salisbury.”

Visit Yosemite/Madera County is dedicated to marketing the Madera farmlands, rolling foothills, mountain communities, Bass Lake, and Yosemite National Park.