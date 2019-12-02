0
Hospital to light 40-foot tree

December 3, 2019

For The Madera Tribune

Wendy Alexander/Madera Tribune File Photo

The Madera High Choir sing Christmas carols during a tree lighting ceremony at Madera Community Hospital on Giving Tuesday in 2018.

Madera Community Hospital will light its 40-foot Christmas tree Wednesday night during a lighting ceremony from 5:30 to 7 p.m. around the 40-foot redwood in front of the hospital.

 

Refreshments will be served.

 

Members of the community are asked to bring non-perishable food or toiletry items, which will be donated to food-distribution organizations in Madera, Chowchilla and Mendota.

 

During the tree-lighting ceremony, Madera Evening Lions Club will announce the results of its Giving Tuesday Blood Drive. 

