Madera County school places in STEM contest

Chawanakee Academy Charter School in O’Neals is among 13 California schools that are among the nation’s 300 State Finalists in the 10th annual Samsung Solve for Tomorrow Contest, a program that encourages 6th through 12th grade students to solve real-world issues in their communities using classroom skills in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM).

The California State Finalist classrooms were chosen based on their creative and strategic proposals to solve complicated issues that affect their communities by using STEM learning. All 300 teachers that submitted these finalist proposals will receive one Samsung tablet for their classrooms and have the opportunity to advance in the competition with their students for additional prizes.

Celebrating its 10th anniversary this 2019-2020 school year, the Samsung Solve for Tomorrow Contest has impacted thousands of lives over the past decade and sparked students’ interest in STEM subjects and civic engagement, while empowering teachers and connecting local communities.

With $3 million in technology on the line, teachers from the 13 State Finalist classrooms will submit a lesson plan outlining how students will tackle the local issue using STEM skills to ultimately improve the greater community.

“Since launching the Samsung Solve for Tomorrow Contest a decade ago, we’ve seen students tackle some of the biggest issues facing their generation and this year is no different,” said Ann Woo, Senior Director of Corporate Citizenship at Samsung Electronics America. “From suicide prevention to single use plastic alternatives, teachers and students are stepping up to creatively address these important issues head-on. We’re thrilled to congratulate the State Finalists of the 10th annual Samsung Solve for Tomorrow contest and look forward to seeing these STEM projects progress in the coming months.”

California state finalists are:

1. Chawanakee Academy Charter School, O’Neals

2. Cordova High School, Rancho Cordova

3. Westminster High School, Westminster

4. Weber Institute, Stockton

5. Port of Los Angeles High School, San Pedro

6. Garey High School, Pomona

7. Isaac Newton Graham Middle School, Mountain View

8. North Hollywood Senior High School, North Hollywood

9. Foothill High School, Pleasanton

10. Dougherty Valley High School, San Ramon

11. Palm Middle School, Moreno Valley

12. Alameda High School, Alameda

13. Santiago High School, Corona

Future competition phases:

• 100 State Winner schools will advance in the contest and receive $15,000 in technology and supplies as well as a video kit to help showcase their project.

• 20 National Finalist schools will be selected to travel to the final event in the spring where they will present their project to a panel of judges. For achieving national finalist status, schools will be awarded $50,000 in technology and classroom materials.

• Five grand prize National Winner schools will receive $100,000 in technology and classroom materials, and receive a trip to Washington, D.C., to present their projects to members of Congress.

• Public voting will also determine one Community Choice winner from the pool of national finalists, who will be eligible to win an additional $10,000 in technology and classroom supplies.

Interview Opportunities: Local teachers from each of the California State Finalist schools are available for interviews about the local issue they’re working to solve and the importance of hands-on STEM learning.