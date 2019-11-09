Madera runners capture league championships

Courtesy of Colorado Athletics

Former Madera South standout Eduardo Herrera helped lead the Colorado Buffaloes cross country team to a Pac-12 championship on Nov. 1. He placed 13th overall in the championships.

Former Madera South standout Eduardo (Lalo) Herrera helped the Colorado Buffaloes cross country team to the 2019 Pac-12 men’s Cross Country Championship after defeated Oregon on Nov. 1

Herrera, a junior, placed fifth on the team and 13th overall to close out the scoring for Colorado.

Next for Herrera and the Buffaloes is the NCAA Mountain Region Championship in Salt Lake City, Utah on Nov. 15.

Veronica Ortega-Ramirez (Madera South) helped lead the Fresno Pacific Sunbirds women’s cross country team to its first PacWest Championship since 1986 and first women’s PacWest championship since 2012. She also earned a first team All-PacWest Conference selection.

Ortega finished seventh overall and second on the team to help the Sunbirds to the title. She was 16 seconds behind teammate Jojo Zorn for the top time on the team.

Seth Garcia (Madera South) placed 42nd overall in the PacWest Championship men’s race and placed fifth on the Fresno Pacific team in a sixth place conference finish.

Nicholas Hernandez (Madera South) gave the Stallions a third collegiate conference championship after helping the Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University men’s cross country team to its sixth straight CalPac championship.

Hernandez ran his best race of the season and placed fifth overall and was just three seconds behind the third place finisher. Hernandez also earned first team All-CalPac honors.

Adrian Alvarez (Madera South) placed 21st overall for the UC Merced men’s cross country team at the California Pacific Conference Championships. He helped lead the Bobcats to a third place finish and was third on the team.

Maria Aguilar (Madera South) was the second scorer for the Bobcats women’s team for a second place finish in the CalPac championships. She finished 11th overall and qualified for the NAIA National Championships. She is the first freshman to qualify for the NAIA championships since former Madera South runner Sofia Rios in 2012.

UC Merced women’s volleyball player Dominique Andrews (Madera South) recorded her 1,000th career kill and recorded 17 in a four-set win over La Sierra University.

With former Madera South standout and former UC Merced player Valeria Martinez in attendance on Alumni Night, Andrews helped the Bobcats clinch a postseason berth for the sixth straight season. She is one of two Bobcats to reach 1,000 career kills.

Kris Bueno (Madera) has 17 receptions this year for the Minot State Beavers for 135 yards and scored a touchdown. His best game was on Oct. 13 with five receptions for 24 yards. H had one reception for eight yards in a Nov. 2 game against MSU Moorhead.

Jasmine Gonzalez (Madera) was named a university of Pacific Athlete of the Week for the week of Oct. 28. Gonzalez earned a second straight top 25 finish at the West Coast Conference cross country Championship race on Nov. 1.

She led the Tigers with a 23rd place finish and the team placed ninth overall.

Cassandra Martinez started 12 of 18 matches for the York College women’s soccer team and recorded a .704 save percentage. She went 2-6-1 for York and logged the most time in goal.

Western New Mexico University kicker Evan Rios (Madera) suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament to end his season early. Rios suffered a torn ACL at Madera, which led him to play football.

South Dakota School of Mines running back Kaleb Roth (Liberty) had his best game against Simon Fraser with 15 carries for 83 yards.

Erica Tello (Madera) finished seventh on the Holy Names women’s cross country team at the PacWest Championships. She finished 92nd overall while Holy Names placed 12th in the race.

Abraham Vasquez (Madera South) scored his first collegiate goal on a Halloween game for Simpson University against Pacific Union College. He scored a goal on his first two shots of the season in the 6-0 victory. He has appeared in seven matches for the Hawks.

The Adams State men’s cross country team placed second in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference cross country championships on Oct. 26.

Miguel Villar (Madera South) placed fourth on the Adams State team with an 18th overall finish. He was one of five runners in the top 20 of the race while the Grizzlies are ranked No. 2 in the country.

Ursuline University’s Yvette Zuniga (Madera) has started the last 12 matches on defense as a true freshman. She has played full matches in 10 of those matches.

The Fresno City Rams women’s soccer team is filled with Madera players. Itzel Rodriguez (Madera) has scored three goals and has three assists. Brooke Wristen (Liberty) had accumulated three goals and two assists while playing in every match. Mia Alvarez (Madera) has played in 14 matches and has assisted on three goals. Noemi Cabello (Madera) has played in one match for the Rams.

College of the Sequoias libero Lexi Carmona (Madera) has proven to be an defensive asset for the Giants. She has accumulated 339 digs, more than double the next player. She also has 33 aces and played in 76 of the team’s 79 matches. She is also third on the team with 25 aces.

Jonah Johnson (Madera South) has thrown for 1,467 yards and eight touchdowns for the Fresno City Rams. He also is second on the team with 180 rushing yards to go with five more touchdowns.

Receiver J.J. Espinoza (Madera) is third on the Fresno City College team with 11 receptions for 137 yards.

Mathew Manoz (Madera South) has seven receptions for 65 yards this season. He also has three carries for nine years for College of the Sequoias.

Olivia Zambrano (Madera) placed fifth overall and second on the Fresno City College women’s cross country team at the Central Valley Conference Championships on Oct. 30.