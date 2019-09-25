Letter: Straight out of the playbook

Since we are now bringing the Bible into the scheme of the “socialist propaganda,” my only question is — what would Jesus do?

The quote of Mark 8:36 really starts at verse 34 and ends at 38. The Bible will ALWAYS interpret itself (see: II Peter 1:19-21).

For example; the above theme is also in Matthew 16:24-27; and Luke 9:22-27 which is “The Cost of Discipleship.” You might want to correct your “Left-Wing Playbook.”

— Dow Ransom, III

Constitutional Conservative,

Vietnam Veteran 1964-65