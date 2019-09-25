0
The Madera Tribune

Opinion

Letter: Straight out of the playbook

September 25, 2019

|

For The Madera Tribune

Since we are now bringing the Bible into the scheme of the “socialist propaganda,” my only question is — what would Jesus do? 

 

The quote of Mark 8:36 really starts at verse 34 and ends at 38. The Bible will ALWAYS interpret itself (see: II Peter 1:19-21).

 

For example; the above theme is also in Matthew 16:24-27; and Luke 9:22-27 which is “The Cost of Discipleship.” You might want to correct your “Left-Wing Playbook.” 

 

— Dow Ransom, III

 

Constitutional Conservative, 

 

Vietnam Veteran 1964-65

