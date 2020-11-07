Herrera leads Buffaloes to top 10 ranking

Courtesy of Ken Moreland/Colorado University Athletics

Former Madera South Stallions cross country standout Eduardo (Lalo) Herrera is getting a good start to his senior season at Colorado University. He is ranked No. 5 individually in NCAA Div. I and led the Bufaloes to a No. 9 ranking in the preseason poll.

Madera South standout Eduardo (Lalo) Herrera is starting his senior year in style.



He leads the Colorado Buffaloes cross country team this year and the team is ranked ninth in the nation by the United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association, announced Oct. 28.



According to Flotrack, Herrera is ranked No. 5 individually in the country.



At the Oklahoma State Invitational on Oct. 17, Herrera placed fourth in a packed field with a total time of 23:40.4.



Western Colorado redshirt freshman Wyatt Roth (Liberty) recorded four tackles, including three solo, in his first collegiate game action against Stephen F. Austin on Oct. 31.



His brother Kaleb has played in the past two games for South Dakota School of Mines.