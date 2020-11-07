Hawks bounce back in big way

Madera Tribune File Photo

Liberty’s A.J. Leon runs over a Kerman defender for part of his 98 yards during the Hawks’ 39-6 win over the Lions in 2011.

2011



The Kerman Lions football team entered its game against Liberty winless, and the Hawks put together their most complete, dominating effort of the season to make sure Kerman stayed that way with a 39-6 win over the Lions.



Liberty’s Ryan Colebrook started the game off with a bang when he took the opening kickoff 82 yards through the Kerman defense to give the Hawks the lead 14 seconds into the game.



The running game is always key for Liberty’s game plan, but it was an even bigger part against Kerman. The Hawks carried the ball 55 times for 266 yards, and didn’t attempt a single pass. Brandon Hutchings led Liberty with 102 yards and two touchdowns, and A.J. Leon added 20 carries for 98 yards.



Liberty held Kerman to 120 total yards, 73 of which came from junior quarterback Jay Beene passing.

Coyote girls claim CMAC title



Madera head cross country coach Russ Stanford didn’t know what kind of team he had when the season began. He knew he had Jessica Petroff, whose exploits both in cross country as well as track and field have made her a proven commodity.



But after that, it was all a mystery and work-in-progress with most girls having little or no experience in distance running.



With Petroff leading the way, the Coyotes pinned their hopes on a junior, two sophomores and a freshman — with three never running until high school — at the County/Metro Athletic Conference championships held at Woodward Park in Fresno.



And the formula worked as the Coyotes captured first place with Petroff placing third overall.

Junior Arianna Thomas was sixth, freshman Vivian Cortez finished 13th followed closely by sophomores Brenda Garcia and Beatriz Velasquez finishing 16th and 22nd respectively.

But the championship ended up turning on the results of an unlikely hero.



When the initial tally for team results was determined, Bullard-Fresno had apparently taken the title.

But when the announcements were officially made, the Coyotes and Bullard were in a two-way stalemate that had to be decided by a tiebreaker. Whichever team had the non-scoring runner with the fastest time, would take the title.



And with sophomore Laura Morales easily outdistancing the No. 6 runner from Bullard, Madera won its first CMAC girls cross country title.

Stallions dominate on Homecoming



The Madera South Stallions were dominant from the first snap in a 54-6 victory over the Fresno Warriors.



The Stallions scored on their first four drives of the game and added two more on defense for a 41-0 first quarter lead in cruising to the school’s biggest win in school history (48 points) to improve to 8-1 overall and 4-0 in the North Yosemite League.



In an earlier victory over Hoover, the Stallions scored four different ways. They were one better against Fresno, scoring on a punt block, an interception, a fumble, a run and a pass.



The Stallions were dominant on both sides of the ball, gaining 378 yards on offense. Although their two-game streak of two rushers with more than 100 yards came to an end, Madera South had three rushers with more than 75 yards yards, a first for the season.



Donald Caballero, who rushed for 100-plus yards the previous two games, rushed for 96 yards on 10 carries. He scored a touchdown on the ground and two more in the air. Ranferi Pineda rushed for 77 yards and a touchdown, his team-high ninth of the season. Omar Perez-Sandoval rushed for 78 yards, including a game-long 60-yard run.

2012



Stallions advance in Div. II playoffs



The Madera South Stallions girls volleyball team finished its first season in the County/Metro Athletic Conference tied for second place.



That earned the Stallions a No. 7 seed in the Division II playoffs against No. 10 seed Tulare Union, who finished second in the East Yosemite League.



Justine Williams put down 13 kills of her team-leading 14 kills in the first two sets and helped out on defense in the third set with her team in front. The Stallions cruised to a 3-0 victory at Madera South to set up a meeting at No. 2 seed Lemoore on Thursday.



The Stallions won the first set 25-18 and took the second set 25-19. Madera South had two 5-0 runs in the third set for a 25-15 victory.



Amy Potter put down seven kills for the Stallions and even got four kills from setter Lissette Pedraza.

2013



Coyote girls trounce Stallions



Talk about a total team effort.



When the Madera girls water polo team faced Madera South in the regular season finale, Coyote head coach Erik Baymiller witnessed a extraordinary feat by his team.



All 13 of his players scored in a 20-3 County/Metro Athletic Conference win over the Stallions on Madera’s Senior Night at the McAlister Aquatics Complex.



“Honestly, it’s pretty rare when you can get your entire team to score; even our goalie (senior Chloe Long) got one — that was just awesome,” Baymiller said. “I’ve never seen that happen before and it was a great feeling. That was good for us to come here and use what we learn in practice at a game.”



Madera got expected goals from leading scorer Hannah Ryan, who couldn’t be stopped with three, while seniors Cassie Vera, Ashley Romine, and Lizzy Tornero all had two apiece.

Coyote boys earn win on Senior Night



For Madera boys water polo seniors Joe Garza, Seth Janzen, Randy Jones, Polo Duarte and Bradley Flores, it was a fitting way to end the season — a County/Metro Athletic Conference win against rival school Madera South.



The Coyotes (3-7 CMAC) finished off the regular season night with a 10-3 victory over the Stallions (0-10 CMAC) at the McAlister Aquatics Complex.



Facing an aggressive and young Madera South team, the Coyotes fell into a 2-0 hole before erupting for 10 straight goals, which allowed Madera head coach Rick Martines to grant playing time to his deserving senior players.



Madera was led by George Martin, who scored a game-high five goals in the match, while Ryan Martines chipped in with two. Spencer Larios, Jeremy Rieping and Duarte also scored for the Coyotes in the victory.



2015



Stallions get by rivals for sweep



With the emotions surrounding Senior Night and a rivalry match, Madera and Madera South head volleyball coaches knew they didn’t have to pump their teams up, but rather settle them down for the final regular season match of the season.



The Stallions headed into the regular season finale honoring seven seniors and were winners of two straight and looking for a decent seed in the Div. II playoffs. Meanwhile, the Coyotes lost two straight and elected not to enter the Div. II playoffs.



Despite the teams going in different directions, it took all five matches to determine the outcome of the rivalry match between the two schools. Madera South won the final two sets for a 3-2 victory at Madera South, but it didn’t come easy.



Madera overcame a loss in the first set to win the next two to push Madera South’s backs to the proverbial wall.



Madera South got a combined 48 kills from Dominique Andrews (18 kills), Paige Pender (17) and Lanaye Brewer (13) to finally put away the pesky Coyotes.



Alyssa Burton led the Coyotes with nine kills. Senior Kinsey Kerby added seven.