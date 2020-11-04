Madera Rotary hosts online auction

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, The Rotary Club of Madera had to find another way to meet its fundraising demands.



Madera Rotary’s refreshment booth at the Madera District Fair and the annual Halloween Dinner/Dance Costume Ball were cancelled.



However, the club has chosen to conduct an online Autumn Auction to try to help get back some of the lost revenue.



Proceeds will benefit the club’s projects which include OLIVE Organization’s Safe House for Human Trafficking victims, local scholarship, Gould Education Center, Holy Family Table, Madera Food Bank and the Creek Fire victims.



Auction bidders can go to www.32auctions.com/MaderaRotary2020 to bid on more than 70 items.

Bid soon and often because the auction will close on Nov. 10.