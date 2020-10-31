Ryan leads Coyote scorers in rout of Tigers

The Madera Tribune File Photo

Liberty’s Ana Hayes returns a hit during a 2015 playoff match against Tulare Union. Hayes won her match in straight sets during a 7-2 team victory.

2013



With an immovable brick wall in front of the goal and an unstoppable force at the other end of the pool, the Madera Coyotes girls water polo team dominated the Edison-Fresno Tigers, 10-3.



Head coach Erik Baymiller — relegated to an observing role for earning a red card during the team’s previous contest — said afterward he was proud of his team’s performance against an Edison squad with more talent than the score would indicate.



The Tigers were kept scoreless until the fourth quarter largely due to the efforts of senior goalkeeper Chloe Long who amassed 17 saves, often with Edison players wide open directly in front of the net.



On the offensive side, the Coyotes were again led by junior Hannah Ryan who has proven herself a top Valley player this season.



Against the Tigers on Tuesday, Ryan found the net for eight of Madera’s 10 scores — three in succession — and closed out scoring when she rifled a long-distance center-pool shot past goalkeeper Caroline Pipes.

2015



Liberty makes quick work of Tulare



Move them into a higher division, no problem for the Liberty Hawks girls tennis team.



Fresh off last year’s Div. III Valley Championship over Immanuel-Reedley last year, the Hawks were given the No. 3 seed in this year’s bracket.



After a first round bye, the third seeded Hawks swept through the singles matches for a 7-2 victory over No. 11 Tulare Union Redskins, who advanced after a first round upset of No. 6 Taft.



The Hawks were semifinalists in 2013 and runners-up in 2012 in Div. IV after winning the Div. V title in 2011.



Liberty swept through the singles matches, winning all six, however, had to wait for the final two matches to get off the court ­— because Liberty only has four courts — to know how the doubles matches were going to play out.



No. 1 singles Ana Hayes was the first one off the court, losing just one game in a straight-set victory. No. 2 Nathalie Corpus followed after another straight set win. All six Liberty wins were in straight sets.



In No. 3 singles, Jocelyn Wilson and her opponent were close in the first set before Wilson won the last two games for a 6-3 win. She led 3-2 in the second set before closing the match with four straight wins for the 6-2 win.



Maddie Dick swept through the first set in No. 4 doubles with a 6-0 victory. Her opponent stayed close in the second set before Dick won the last two games for a 6-4 win.



Liberty’s No. 6 singles player Jennifer Elford recorded the match-clinching victory. She and No. 5 singles Jenna Pfingsten were remaining on the court while the rest of the team waited for the match-clinching fifth victory after Liberty won the first four matches.



Elford won four of the first five games in a 6-3 first set win. She dropped two of the first three games in the third set before closing out the match with four straight wins for a 6-2 win to clinch the team win.



Pfingsten trailed 4-3 in the first set before winning the final three games for the 6-4 win. She led the whole way in the second set 5-4 before Tulare tied the set at five. Pfingsten won the final two games for the 7-5 win.

2018



Coyotes reclaim the saw



The Stadium Road Showdown lived up to the hype and then some. Both the Madera Coyotes and the Madera South Stallions battled back and forth, but the Coyotes were able to find their way in a 21-16 County/Metro Athletic Conference matchup at Memorial Stadium.



Although the tilt was closer than years past, the Coyotes’ position in the game never came in doubt. However, the Stallions gave forth their best effort of the season.



Colt Nelson and Jacob Garcia highlighted the rivalry game with a combined three touchdowns for the Coyotes. The Stallions’ determined defense wanted Madera to run the ball, and Garcia, along with Jeremiah Sanchez pounded the Stallions’ defense for more than 100 yards and a touchdown.

Madera South, on the other hand, relied on their usual suspects — Jaden Cisneros and Dallas Hansen. The team rushed for more than 200 yards, including Cisneros who carried the bulk of the load with 100 yards rushing and a passing touchdown.

Hawks come back for NSL title



CHOWCHILLA — Facing a 20-0 deficit, the Liberty Hawks looked stunned, but came back behind a record-breaking performance from their Most Valuable Player, Wyatt Roth.



Roth rushed 30 times for 263 yards and led the comeback for the Hawks with four touchdowns.



After giving the Tribe a 20-0 lead, the Hawks scored 35 unanswered points for a 35-27 victory to complete an undefeated North Sequoia League season and win the league championship.



Roth scored two touchdowns before halftime to cut the lead to 20-14. He then scored two more after the break to give him 32 on the season to tie the school record for touchdowns in a season. Along the way, Roth also broke the school record for rushing yards in a season and rushing yards in a career while extending his career rushing touchdown record.

Coyotes clinch CMAC water polo title



With a 13-6 home win against the Edison-Fresno Tigers, the Madera Coyotes girls water polo team put the finishing touches on its first-ever league championship.



The Coyotes, who finished second in the County/Metro Athletic Conference last year, came into this season looking to complete unfinished business. The main hurdle along the way was Sanger, who finished 10-0 in league last season.



This time, the Coyotes handed Sanger its only loss in league. That turned out to be the difference in helping Madera clinch a league title.

Stallions drop a set in Div. III playoff win



The Madera South Stallions girls volleyball team gave head coach Travis McEowen his first playoff victory during the first round of the Div. III Central Section playoffs last week, but it didn’t come without some worry.



The seventh-seeded Stallions opened the playoff game with a 25-12 and 25-17 victory in the first two sets. However, 10th-seeded Highland-Bakersfield took the lead and didn’t let it go for a 25-23 third set victory.



The Stallions closed the match with a 25-20 victory in the fourth set to advance to the quarterfinals Tuesday and face second-seeded Reedley.



Taylor Rogers and Arelis Chavez led the Stallions with 13 kills. Destiny Perez put down six kills and Bianca Guevara added six. Aleecia Rosel recorded all four of her kills in the pivotal fourth set.