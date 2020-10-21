Food and Fall fun at Madera Fair

Madera District Fair will open its gates for a socially safe fair food and trick or treating event Oct. 30 and 31 called Madera Fair Drive Thru Treats at the fairgrounds.



Having received approval from Madera County Department of Public Health, Madera Fair Drive Thru Treats will operate from 4-10 p.m. Friday and 2-10 p.m. Saturday to the delight of fair food enthusiasts who can drive thru and indulge in their annual fair food favorites.



The Drive Thru Fair Food event is free for guests to enter by vehicle. All guests will remain in their vehicle while concession staff will take orders and serve fair food favorites to go. Confirmed menu items include Old West cinnamon rolls, kettle corn, funnel cakes, lemonade, deep fried Twinkies, Snickers and Oreos and Madera Fair’s favorite corn dogs.



Madera Chamber of Commerce has joined forces with the Madera District Fair to provide a socially safe and contactless Drive Thru Trick or Treating event on Halloween from 5-9 p.m.



Decorated booths and spaces, hosted by local businesses, clubs and residents will dot the route where trick or treaters can gather candy. Vehicle passes are available online for only $5.



Two ticketed time slots are available for vehicle passes — 5-7 p.m. p.m. and 7-9 p.m. — for Saturday’s drive thru trick or treat. Guests will receive two telescoping butterfly nets with their purchased vehicle pass upon entering the gates.



Trick or treaters are sure to have fun extending their nets while remaining in their vehicle to gather treats. Vehicle passes are limited and can be purchased online at maderafair.com/treats. Additional nets may also be purchased upon entry for participating vehicles when more than two children are onboard, while supplies last.



Having taken advisement from state and county guidelines, Madera District Fair staff, concessionaires and volunteers are prepared to manage a safe, family fun event at the fairgrounds. Face masks, gloves and social distancing will be in place as Madera District Fair looks to bring out fair foods, fall spirit and trick or treating.



For details on Madera Fair Drive Thru Treats, visit maderafair.com/treats and follow @maderafair on both Facebook and Instagram. Contactless payment is highly encouraged.



Local businesses, clubs or residents interested in hosting a booth, can contact the Madera Chamber of Commerce, 673-3563 or Madera District Fair, 674-8511. An online application and participation guidelines can be found at maderafair.com/treats.